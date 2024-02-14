What Made The Hawker Siddeley Trident Unique To Jet Aviation

Whether it's the amazing vertical takeoff abilities of the Harrier Jet or widely-used commercial jets like the Boeing 737, air flight has seen a multitude of important innovations since jet engine technology was developed. While many of these iconic airplanes are certainly memorable due to wide adoption after development, other pioneering airplanes often get overshadowed.

The Hawker Siddeley Trident is one such aeronautic marvel featuring a few firsts in terms of flight. Although the Soviet Tupolev Tu-73 was officially the first tri-engine jet to take flight in 1947, that plane never entered full production, with major problems plaguing its development. The Trident is the first successfully manufactured plane featuring a three-engine design and T-tail designed specifically for commercial flight.

Ultimately, development delays, unreasonable expectations, and a few catastrophic missteps caused the Trident to be less produced and thus less recognized than other iconic tri-engine planes like Boeing's 727, though it still stands as a pioneer in the earliest development of commercial jet planes.