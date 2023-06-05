This Jet-Powered Soviet Airliner Had A Unique (But Dangerous) Design

Technological leaps forward, as we know, often tend to be met with an equal parts excitement and fear. The fact is, nobody really knows what's possible and what isn't until somebody tries it and lives to tell the tale. Just how fast can the human body safely travel?

Genevieve Bell, Interaction and Experience Research expert at Intel, told The Wall Street Journal in July 2011 that, on the advent of trains in the United States, it was thought by some "that women's bodies were not designed to go at 50 miles an hour. Our uteruses would fly out of our bodies as they were accelerated to that speed." In hindsight, this may seem absurd, but it emphasizes the focus on safety as modes of transportation advanced. So, too, does the frightening story of the Soviet Union's Tupolev TU-104, the jet airliner that could be truly terrifying to ride.

Here's the frightening lowdown on this unique yet dangerous aircraft. It may not have been as innovative as the Convair Sea Dart, but it was certainly a creative if ultimately unsafe aircraft.