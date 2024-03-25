Everything To Know About The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 Jet

The MD-11, successor to the popular McDonnell Douglas DC-10 jet, had its first flight in January 1990, and this tri-jet promised a better future for the company, with the goal of leaving the DC-10's difficult past behind. The company's aim with the MD-11 was an attempt to revitalize its commercial aircraft fleet.

But, of course, actually designing and building the MD-11s was not an easy task. McDonnell Douglas was facing a tough time in the mid-1970s, considering the growth of the DC-10, increased competition, and technical advancements at the time that the company felt it needed to incorporate into the MD-11. By the time the MD-11 program formally began in December 1986, the aviation scene had changed dramatically. Early purchases boosted the company's expectations, but despite a promising start, the MD-11 struggled to reach its ambitious performance goals, notably in terms of range and fuel economy.

The combination of McDonnell Douglas and Boeing in 1997 was another pivotal moment for the MD-11. This merger resulted in changes to manufacturing tactics and goals, which influenced the MD-11 production trajectory. By the time manufacturing ended in 2000, just 200 units had been produced. Regardless of this rise and fall, the MD-11 remains an interesting aircraft, and here's everything you need to know about it.