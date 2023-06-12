This Incredible Airliner Failed Despite Being Ahead Of Its Time - Here's Why

Autopilot systems are now standard components of just about every passenger jet you'll fly in today. They offload some of the more arduous work of long-haul flights and allow the pilot and copilot to stay alert longer. Your average Boeing 737, for example, is full of computer servers and tech to keep the plane safely aloft and ensure that air travel is one of the safest ways to fly.

Prior to the 1970s, autopilot systems existed, but planes were still manually controlled by a relatively large crew through most of the flight. Lockheed Martin's plane (then called the Lockheed California), the L-1011 TriStar, changed that on May 25, 1972 with the first cross-country flight using an automatic flight control system (AFCS), more commonly known as autopilot. According to Lockheed Martin, the L-1011 was the first passenger plane capable of "flying itself."

Compared to other planes at the time, the TriStar was a technological marvel. Seeing an L-1011 in the early 1970s would be like seeing an electric car in 2005, advanced to an almost otherworldly level — a taste of the future.