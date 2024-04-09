5 Fastest Single-Engine Planes You Can Fly Today
Most people think of airliners when they say they'll fly, as it's the most common, easiest, and cheapest way to travel by air. Another thing that comes to mind when talking about flying is taking to the skies via a private jet. But this form of flight is often expensive and exclusive, meaning not many people will ever experience it.
But did you know there's a middle ground between the two? If you want to fly quickly but can't afford private jets, you can choose between the many single-engine propeller planes you can fly without breaking the bank.
Although these aircraft do not have the range of private jets like the Phenom 300E or the speed of the fastest fighter jets, they will still get you to your destination in record time and at a more affordable price (though still more expensive than airline tickets). So, if you want to fly your own relatively quick plane, check out the five fastest single-engine civilian light aircraft you can get factory-fresh today.
Epic E1000 GX
The Epic E1000 GX is a 6-seat single-engine turboprop made by Epic Aircraft based in Bend, Oregon. This aircraft can hit a blistering 333 knots (or 383 mph) in cruise flight, but what's more awe-inspiring is its 4,000 feet per minute best climb rate. That means it can hit its 34,000-foot ceiling in just eight and a half minutes from takeoff.
But what makes the Epic E1000 GX, well, epic, is how it began. The E1000 started life as the Epic LT, a high-performance kit plane made for private pilots. However, because it was a kit aircraft designed to be built at home or in smaller shops, it could only get an experimental registration.
The Epic E1000 was FAA-certified in 2019 after nearly seven years of development. With over 80 orders for the aircraft even before it was certified, the Epic E1000 was successful even before it could start deliveries. The E1000 GX, the latest version of the E1000, is currently priced at $4.45 million.
SOCATA TBM 960/910
This aircraft is another 6-seater turboprop manufactured by Daher in Tarbes, France. The first model of this plane, the TBM 700, took its first flight in 1988, meaning it is almost a 35-year-old design. But despite its age, the SOCATA TBM is still one of the fastest single-engine turboprops you can fly today.
The TBM 960 has a 330-knot (or 380 mph) maximum cruise speed and a 4,000-feet-per-minute maximum climb rate. It also has a more affordable variant, the TBM 910, which uses Garmin G1000 NXi avionics instead of the more expensive G3000 found on the 960. Nevertheless, their flight performance is the same because of the Pratt & Whitney PT6 turboprop you can find on the nose of both aircraft.
And despite being focused on general and private aviation, a few examples of the SOCATA TBM are actually flying as small commercial airliners. The SOCATA TBM is quite successful, with over 900 examples in the air today. And, with a price starting at $3.2 million for the 910 (and $4.6 million for the 960), the SOCATA TBM is a relatively affordable way to fly fast and private.
Piper M700 Fury
The exceptionally fast Piper M700 Fury is the newest aircraft on this list, having just been announced in February 2024 and still awaiting certification by the middle of the year. Like the SOCATA TBM, the Piper M700 is an evolution of Piper's M-class light aircraft, which started production in 1983.
The M700 has a 301-knot (or 346 mph) maximum cruising speed and a 3,432-feet-per-minute maximum climb rate, putting it up there among the best-performing single-engine propeller aircraft. The Fury gets its M700 name from the PT6 turboprop up front that's up-rated to 700 hp. It also has a five-bladed propeller to help it fly efficiently and quickly.
Plane & Pilot expects the M700 Fury to sell for $4.1 million. But since it uses the more advanced Garmin G3000 avionics suite with the HALO Safety System and Garmin Autoland Technology, its asking price is pretty reasonable for the features you get. With all this tech, the Piper M700 Fury will be a fun aircraft for private pilots who want to fly during the weekends.
Pilatus PC-12 NGX
If you want a single-engine plane that flies rather quickly but can also land at places other aircraft can't, the Pilatus PC-12 NGX is the best option. Although it's not as fast as the other planes we've mentioned, with just a 290-knot (or 333 mph) maximum cruise speed, its most outstanding feature is its ability to land at unprepared airfields.
The PC-12 NGX can seat up to 10 passengers, making it one of the larger aircraft in this category. Because of this, this plane is well-suited for special missions like military operations, law enforcement, and medical operations. In fact, the Australian Royal Flying Doctors Service has 34 Pilatus PC-12s in its fleet, configured with two stretchers and three seats.
However, the Pilatus PC-12 NGX comes at a premium because of its pedigree and versatility. The plane starts at $6.7 million brand-new. If you still want this aircraft but want to save a bit of money, you can find used models for around $4 million.
Cessna Grand Caravan
While there are faster single-engine propeller aircraft than the Cessna Grand Caravan, they're either not yet available or their production has been completed. That's why we're listing this aircraft as one of the fastest single-engine planes you can buy new.
Although the Grand Caravan has just a 186-knot (or 214 mph) maximum cruise speed, it beats the other aircraft in this list with its massive capacity, which can seat as many as 14 passengers or 3,305 pounds of useful load. You can also go for the Grand Caravan EX, which uses a more powerful variant of the PT6 turboprop engine to carry 200 lbs more, but at the price of one knot off the maximum cruise speed and about 100 nm less range. It's also unpressurized, so its ceiling is just 25,000 feet.
Nevertheless, the Grand Caravan is the most affordable new plane on our list, with a starting price of just $2.2 million. At this price, you can buy two Cessnas instead of one PC-12 NGX and have a little left over for a smaller, very light jet.
If you have $5 million burning a hole in your pocket, you can pick any of these planes to start flying quickly around the country. They're quick, can comfortably seat a family, and have enough payload left for all your weekend luggage and then some.