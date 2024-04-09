5 Fastest Single-Engine Planes You Can Fly Today

Most people think of airliners when they say they'll fly, as it's the most common, easiest, and cheapest way to travel by air. Another thing that comes to mind when talking about flying is taking to the skies via a private jet. But this form of flight is often expensive and exclusive, meaning not many people will ever experience it.

But did you know there's a middle ground between the two? If you want to fly quickly but can't afford private jets, you can choose between the many single-engine propeller planes you can fly without breaking the bank.

Although these aircraft do not have the range of private jets like the Phenom 300E or the speed of the fastest fighter jets, they will still get you to your destination in record time and at a more affordable price (though still more expensive than airline tickets). So, if you want to fly your own relatively quick plane, check out the five fastest single-engine civilian light aircraft you can get factory-fresh today.