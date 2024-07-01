10 Forgotten Passenger Jets That Once Graced The Skies

Jetliners are airborne behemoths that have shuttled passengers from place to place since the mid-20th century. But while passenger jets produced by Boeing and other aviation heavyweights have become so commonplace that even small children can point them out, many others have faded into history despite their amazing contributions.

From the early innovation of the Vickers Viscount to the unique features of the Ilyushin Il-62 and beyond, let's explore the technological advancements, interesting developments, and the continued legacy of some of the forgotten greats of the past 70 years. Some of these jets were retired from commercial use after decades of service, often finding second lives as freighters, in the military, firefighting, or even with NASA. And some were never commercial successes in the first place, whether due to stiff competition or high costs.

Despite challenges over the years, jet liners remain a vital part of global transportation, with thousands of planes in the air at any given time. You might recognize some of these planes from movies, TV shows, or even from your own travels, underscoring their significant role in both the aviation industry and popular culture.