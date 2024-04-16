What Is The Oldest Passenger Jet Still In Service?

When booking a flight, we tend to look at departure times, seat configurations, and food and entertainment options onboard. It rarely occurs to us to check the plane's birthday, but there are more than a few passenger jets entering upwards of their third and fourth decades of service, not that they print that kind of information on the ticket. It's usually more obvious when you're inside the cabin. So if you happen to be in Quebec aboard a Nolinor Aviation 737 with the serial number 20836, that may be, according to database Airfleets.net, the world's oldest active passenger plane. It's 49.9 years old. You always round down the older you get.

The Boeing 737-2K2C first took flight in September 1974 as part of Transavia Airlines, a low-cost Dutch airline. As the Telegraph describes, for the next few decades it hopped around like a journeyman working for various now defunct carriers, including Australian Airlines, Air Florida, and MarkAir, which was based in Alaska. The next few years were spent as a cargo plane, and then it went back to carrying people in Peru, Italy, and Hungary. But after traveling the world as a younger plane, it finally settled down in the small Montreal suburb of Mirabel, where it's been working for the Canadian charter airline Nolinor Aviation since 2014.