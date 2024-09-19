How Much A Boeing 737 Weighs (And Its Maximum Takeoff Weight)

The 737 series of planes is Boeing's most popular jetliner and one of the best jets Boeing has ever made. Over the years, the 737 has gone through multiple generations, starting with the 737-100 in 1967, all the way up to the current 600 through 900ER models. It was designed with many of the same components as Boeing's 727, giving pilots and mechanics some familiarity.

The 737 received an upgrade in the mid-90s with what Boeing called the Next Generation (NG) 737, giving the plane transcontinental capabilities. This included four different sizes of the 737, with the smallest being the 737-600 and the largest being the 737-900ER. These, along with its fourth generation (737 Max), are the current models airlines fly today.

Along with all the different sizes and features of these planes, each one varies in weight. Furthermore, jetliners have different categories of weight. There's the standard empty weight, which adds up the sum of the airframe, all fixed operating equipment, unusable fuel, and all operating fluids. There's also the maximum zero fuel weight, which is exactly what it sounds like: the weight of the plane without any fuel in its tanks.

We'll be looking at the zero fuel weight of these planes, giving you an idea just how different in size each of them is. We also want to look at the maximum takeoff weight to get an idea of just how much each plane can carry and still get off the ground.