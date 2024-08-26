Why Was The Boeing 727 Discontinued

Throughout its storied history, aerospace manufacturer Boeing has designed and produced what many consider to be some of the most iconic passenger aircraft to ever take to the skies. While massive Boeing builds like the 747, and 787 Dreamliner tend to headline conversations regarding Boeing's best passenger planes, one can easily argue that the 727 also deserves its share of attention, even if the manufacturer stopped making way back in the mid-1980s.

The triple-engine passenger jet made its first flight in 1963, with Boeing specifically designing the plane to be petite enough to get in and out of smaller airports, but large enough to traverse oceans. Initially, it appeared that strategy might backfire completely, as sales of the 727 were reportedly well below Boeing's expectations when the tri-jet hit the market. However, sales of the small passenger aircraft eventually took off, with the 727 ultimately becoming the first commercial jet to sell more than 1,000 units.

Despite the record-setting sales, the 727's production run came to an end a little over 20 years after it began, with Boeing pulling the plug on the build in 1984. As for why the company ended production on the 727, FlightGlobal head of strategic content and aviation intelligence Murdo Morrison told CNN in 2019 that, by the 1980s the planes were considered too noisy and inefficient compared to some newer jets. With airlines phasing the 727 out in favor of those newer, more efficient planes, Boeing had little reason to keep the 727 around.

