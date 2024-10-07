What Kind Of Airplane Was Aeroflot Flight 593 & What Caused Its Devastating Crash?

Aeroflot Flight 593 was an Airbus A310, specifically the 310-304, that left Moscow bound for Hong Kong on March 23, 1994. The plane had entered the airline's service less than two years earlier, and the crews picked to fly western-made planes tended to be among the best Aeroflot had.

The often-forgotten Airbus A310 is a widebody aircraft first produced in 1983, one of the first commercial jetliners to use composites like carbon fiber in its construction. The aircraft used for Aeroflot Flight 593 had a first flight date of Nov. 9, 1991, was delivered to Aeroflot on Nov. 12, 1992, and was powered by a pair of GE CF6-80C2A2 engines, part of General Electric's CF6 family of engines and very commonly used on commercial jets.

The A310 can carry up to 280 passengers, depending on configuration, but Flight 593 had room for only 185 in three classes: 12 in first class, 35 in business class, and the remaining 138 in economy. And it carried just 75 people when two minutes of chaos led to the plane crashing into a mountain range in southern Russia.

Everyone on board died in the crash, including Capt. Andrey Viktorovich Danilov, First Officer Igor Vasilyevich Piskaryov, Relief Pilot Yaroslav Vladimirovich Kudrinsky, and Kudrinsky's two children. Worse still, the plane crash was caused by a monumentally bad decision from Kudrinsky, followed by a number of errors involving him and Piskaryov. Here's what investigators believe happened on the flight.