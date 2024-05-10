The One Thing A Commercial Pilot Will Never Do When There's A Passenger Issue Mid-Flight

Flying in a commercial airplane, statistically speaking, is one of the safest ways to travel in the modern world. According to a February 2024 report from the International Air Transport Association, in 2023, there was only one accident aboard an airplane for every 1.26 million perfectly normal flights. Additionally, factoring in the number of flight accidents that resulted in fatalities, there was only a 0.03 fatality risk aboard an airplane.

All that said, while major accidents and incidents aboard airplanes are rare, they do still happen on occasion, even if it's something simple like a belligerent passenger ignoring safety briefings. One may think that if a passenger issue were to become severe enough, the matter may warrant direct intervention from the flight's pilot, but we can't know the answer to that without being pilots ourselves. So, to find out, we asked one: Retired Captain Richard Levy.

Captain Levy is a retired airplane pilot who worked for a major United States airline for nearly 41 years, only leaving his position after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 65. He currently works as a flight simulator instructor for another major U.S. airline, as well as a professional aviation consultant for attorneys involved in litigation. For more information on Captain Levy or to contact him, visit his website, Aviation Expert Consulting.