Here's How To Tell When The Flight Crew Knows Something's Wrong, According To A Veteran Pilot

Almost 100,000 passenger planes take to the air each day, ferrying millions of people around the world. Air travel usually only becomes news when an unruly passenger disturbs a flight and video of their forced de-planing goes viral, but Boeing has had a run of bad press lately because of quality control and safety issues with its planes. In January, the door plug on an Alaska Airlines 737 came loose and caused the cabin to de-pressurize rapidly, and loose bolts and missing parts were later found on several other 737s.

Despite those issues, seasoned pilot Captain Richard Levy's list of the top four commercial airliners was filled with Boeings, although the aging 737 didn't make the cut.

Levy flew for American Airlines for more than 40 years, logging tens of thousands of hours of flight time in the process. In a recent interview with SlashGear, Levy had some advice for vigilant flyers who want to know if there are any telltale signs that a flight may be in trouble.

"Sometimes airline passengers can assume that something has gone wrong when the pace of the crew's physical movement has increased," he said, "as well as possibly additional PAs (public announcements) and frequency of these PAs made in the cabin."