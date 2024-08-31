What Was The Boeing 727 And What Made It Unique?

When the Flyer of the Wright Brothers leapt off the ground at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in December 1903, they never imagined that in just a few (relatively) short decades, their one-person plane would go from a vehicle crafted of spruce, ash, and cotton cloth to steel behemoths carrying hundreds of passengers around the globe.

Advertisement

Boeing's 727 came about after the successful development and launch of its mid-to long-range 707 model, which made its first flight in December 1957 and began its commercial career in October 1958. The Boeing 707, with its four jet engines, first took flight in 1958 and is credited with bringing commercial travel into the jet age.

While the 707 was great for mid-to-long-range travel carrying hundreds of passengers, Boeing recognized that there was an impending need for a jet that could be used on shorter regional routes cropping up around the country. This plane needed to be smaller to carry fewer passengers, but more importantly, it needed to take off and land at smaller airports with shorter runways.

Advertisement

So, using the 707 as a launching point, Boeing developed a cheaper, smaller version dubbed the 720 (aka the "bus stop jet") with low approach speed capabilities and frequent use, bringing jet-powered planes to the regional aviation market. However, Boeing understood the 720 (which first entered service with United Airlines in July 1960) was merely a short-term solution for an exploding market, and even before the 720's contrails had evaporated, the 727 was in development.