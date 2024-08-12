Which Airlines Don't Fly The Boeing 737 In The USA?

If you've spent any time on social media during the past few months, you've probably seen the phrase, "If it's Boeing, I'm not going." The airline has experienced a series of incidents over the past year that have left some travelers anxious about flying on its Boeing 737 Max airplane. The most widely reported incident occurred in January of this year when a rear door plug panel fell off a two-month-old Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 shortly after takeoff from Portland International Airport, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the plane and terrified passengers in its wake.

The plane safely returned to the airport for an emergency landing, and luckily, nobody was seriously injured. If this had been a one-off incident, it might have slipped from the headlines after a couple of news cycles. However, that didn't happen because of the airline's troubling safety record, which includes the deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019 involving the Boeing 737 Max. Instead, the latest incident raised new questions about its manufacturing and quality control practices.

Suddenly, the public wanted to know everything about the Boeing 737 Max Jet, with some wondering if it was possible to avoid flying on the plane altogether. The good news for worried passengers is there are airlines that don't have the Boeing Max 737 in their fleet, making it entirely possible to avoid flying on this aircraft.

