9 Of The Best Diesel Engines Ever Made By American Companies

Most people know Mack as a well-known player in the semi-truck industry. One of the reasons for that is because the company can produce a pretty decent engine that helps its trucks last a long time. One of those engines is the Mack E7. It was introduced in 1988 in four configurations for various uses. These engines have been shoved into industrial machines, farming equipment, mining equipment, trucks, and plenty of other things. The company had 16 variants of the engine by 1999 for all of the various use cases that people needed. In all, Mack produced the engine for a little over 20 years.

Much like the DT466, the E7 is virtually unkillable if you take good care of it. We saw several stories online of folks with E7-equipped trucks that had north of 1.5 million miles on them. Some of those trucks hauled heavy shipping containers every day. Since many of its uses are for equipment that doesn't necessarily drive, mileage reports are fairly difficult to find but the engine certainly has its fans. It has been called by some as one of the most popular industrial diesel engines ever made.

The Mack E7 also had some ridiculous specs to back up its absurd reliability. At its most powerful, the engine reportedly made around 454 hp and 1,660 lb-ft of torque. That's a little more torque than the most powerful Dodge engine ever built has horsepower. Basically, this thing could probably pull a house off of its foundation.

