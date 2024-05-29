Who Makes The DT466 Diesel Engine & How Much Horsepower Does It Produce?

While some major car manufacturers have stopped offering diesel engines as an option, that doesn't mean they're going the way of the dodo. In fact, because diesel engines are more efficient than gas engines, they'll probably be around for quite a few more years. From commercial trucks traversing the interstate to agricultural tractors, diesel engines are useful in a wide variety of industries. Navistar's DT466 diesel engine, specifically, is an engine that has some notable name recognition among short-haul truckers.

The DT466 diesel engine has been an option since 1975, starting with the International Fleetstar. International is the same company that created the Scout SR-2, a classic car enthusiasts should know about. After being used in several other commercial trucks for a decade, the DT466 became a premium option for International's Loadstar due to its reliability.

Production of the DT466 lasted for 45 years, and its design barely changed in all that time. From the beginning, it was an engine made from cast iron and weighed at least 150 pounds. Later, however, the diesel engine did go through a number of upgrades.