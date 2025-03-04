10 Newer Motorcycles That Have Cruise Control

Cruise control won't make a journey any more exciting, but it can be a godsend during long highway jaunts where you'd otherwise have to keep your foot on the gas to maintain your speed the whole time. On a car, cruise control lets the driver rest their foot, settle into the chair, and enjoy the trip just that little bit more — and maybe save a little gas in the process, too. And until quite recently, the feature was mostly the domain of four-wheeled vehicles.

Advertisement

However, over the past decade or so, and quite a few modern motorcycles have launched with cruise control from the factory. The complexity of these systems varies depending on the manufacturer, with some having simple electronic cruise control and others implementing radar-powered adaptive cruise control systems similar to those on modern cars and SUVs.

Aftermarket cruise control systems also exist, meaning that almost any bike can have the feature if you're willing to use third-party devices. However, here we're focusing on bikes that come with cruise control from the factory. From Ducati to BMW via the Japanese Big Four, here are 10 bikes that'll let you rest your wrist on long highway rides.

Advertisement