Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX Vs. Ninja ZX-14R: What Are The Differences?

Kawasaki makes a lot of different kinds of motorcycles, but you'll find that the company produces a particularly wide range of sport bikes. There are 13 different models currently available in the Ninja line alone, including the electronic E1 model, the Ninja 7 hybrid model, and several variations of Sport, Supersport, and Hypersport. It's easy to see how this large catalog can sometimes leave prospective buyers scratching their heads when comparing two similar Ninjas, such as the Ninja 1000 SX and the Ninja ZX-14R.

These are both considered to be powerful, high-end street bikes. Each of them is the top-of-the-line model for their respective sub-categories, and Kawasaki even advertises both of them in a similar gray and red color scheme. That doesn't mean that these bikes are the same, however, and those who are thinking about picking one of these up for their daily ride will definitely want to know what sets them apart. You can get a pretty good idea of what separates these two powerful motorcycles by taking a look at the categories they reside in, as well as the physical differences in their engines, size metrics, cornering capabilities, and features. Here are a few of the biggest differences.