Biggest Differences Between The Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Ninja ZX-6R Motorcycles

If you're looking for a good midsized sport bike then Kawasaki's Ninja is definitely one of the more prominent model-lines that you're going to encounter. Alongside other major motorcycle manufacturers like Honda and Yamaha, Kawasaki is one of the best-selling Japanese motorcycle manufacturers in the U.S.

Those who are looking at picking up one of Kawasaki's bikes might be a little confused by the company's naming conventions, though. Nearly all of the company's sports bikes are part of the Ninja line, but Kawasaki doesn't simply delineate bikes in that line by engine size like most other companies. Secondary designations are used to classify the three different sports bike sub-categories that the company currently produces: Sport, SuperSport, and HyperSport.

The Ninja 650 falls into the Sport category. It offers a consumer-grade riding experience that is more than sufficient for street riding. This 650 is also considered one of the most reliable motorcycles Kawasaki ever built. The Ninja ZX-6R, on the other hand, is considered part of the SuperSport sub-line. This means that it's made to perform well on streets while also being able to take things up a notch for weekends on the racetrack. But what exactly does all of that mean in terms of the difference in engine design, features, and price? Here is a quick breakdown of the real differences between the Ninja 650 and the Ninja ZX-6R.