How Much Does The Kawasaki Ninja H2R ABS Cost & What Accessories Can You Add To It?
Through the years, Kawasaki has made a name for itself as one of the best motorcycle brands in the market. Whether you're looking for affordable or easy-to-maintain bikes to incredibly fast ones that belong on and off the road, there's probably something from the bikemaker that's fit for you. However, the notorious Kawasaki Ninja H2R is at the top of many speed demons' bucket lists and a force to be reckoned with on the track.
While it does have a street-legal version, the Kawasaki Ninja H2, it doesn't hold a candle to the Ninja H2R's 240 mph maximum speed. Although if you're wondering what the Ninja H2R's fastest known speed is so far, an upgraded version has been known to clock in at an insane speed of 248 mph. If you're trying to visualize how fast that actually is, it's even faster than the most intense hurricane to land in the Western Hemisphere, Hurricane Patricia, which had speeds that hit up to 215 mph.
Suffice it to say, great power can sometimes come with an equally great price tag. In the case of the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja H2R ABS, you can expect to get one at the price of $58,100, plus destination charges. But if you're hoping to hit the track with a decked-out ride, here are some accessories you may want to consider adding to your cart as well.
Kawasaki Ninja H2R ABS Accessories
If you're a pro looking to see what your monster of a bike can do, the right upgrades can make all the difference. For better control and less vibration during high-speed rides on your Kawasaki Ninja H2R ABS, you can add handlebar weights ($117.95) and high-performance racing chains. Plus, if you want some added comfort for long rides, you can definitely invest in a RaceSeat Street Neoprene Series Seat ($399.95) or Domino A450 Road Race Grips ($24.95).
Not to mention, snagging some maintenance tools and spare parts that can help keep your Ninja H2R ABS running in top form is never a bad idea, like the filter-assy-oil ($20.20), pad-assy-brake ($66.66), and the element-air filter ($135.25), which you can purchase directly with Kawasaki. While you may have a toolbox at home, it's best to make sure you're covered with certain tools that every motorcycle owner should have, such as stands, tire pressure gauges, tire compressors, and chain maintenance kits.
And of course, upgrading your tires can improve your overall road safety. If you're not sure what brand to get, you can check out our ranking for the best motorcycle tire brands out there for some inspiration. Depending on your driving style, the terrain, and how often you ride your motorcycle, the best time to change your tires will vary. But if you like to push the limit with your Ninja H2R ABS regularly, monitoring your tires for damage and wear can save your life.