How Much Does The Kawasaki Ninja H2R ABS Cost & What Accessories Can You Add To It?

Through the years, Kawasaki has made a name for itself as one of the best motorcycle brands in the market. Whether you're looking for affordable or easy-to-maintain bikes to incredibly fast ones that belong on and off the road, there's probably something from the bikemaker that's fit for you. However, the notorious Kawasaki Ninja H2R is at the top of many speed demons' bucket lists and a force to be reckoned with on the track.

While it does have a street-legal version, the Kawasaki Ninja H2, it doesn't hold a candle to the Ninja H2R's 240 mph maximum speed. Although if you're wondering what the Ninja H2R's fastest known speed is so far, an upgraded version has been known to clock in at an insane speed of 248 mph. If you're trying to visualize how fast that actually is, it's even faster than the most intense hurricane to land in the Western Hemisphere, Hurricane Patricia, which had speeds that hit up to 215 mph.

Suffice it to say, great power can sometimes come with an equally great price tag. In the case of the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja H2R ABS, you can expect to get one at the price of $58,100, plus destination charges. But if you're hoping to hit the track with a decked-out ride, here are some accessories you may want to consider adding to your cart as well.

