How Fast Is The Kawasaki Ninja H2R? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times

There are all sorts of wild motorcycles out there with blistering acceleration and crazy stats that can grab your attention at a glance. Big displacement and astonishing zero-to-60 times are relatively easy to come by in the motorcycle world, but standing out in a crowded field of sport bikes can be a bit more difficult. Motorcycles like the Aprilia RSV4 and the BMW M 1000 RR are among the fastest motorcycles ever made, hitting speeds of over 180 miles per hour. But compared to the utterly bonkers and certifiably unique Kawasaki Ninja H2R, they pale in comparison.

The H2R is based on the Kawasaki Ninja H2 — a superbike with a 998cc displacement and a supercharger as icing on the cake. The H2 and the H2R aren't the only motorcycles to ever get forced induction (there are several turbocharged bikes out there and even a few older supercharged models), but forced induction on any motorcycle is relatively rare. The addition of a supercharger takes the H2 from regular superbike territory to new heights. The standard H2 produces a whopping 228 horsepower, enough to make it superbike royalty by default, but the H2R goes quite a bit further, putting down over 300 horsepower to the back wheel. And that means it goes fast, real fast.