How Fast Is The Kawasaki Ninja H2R? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times
There are all sorts of wild motorcycles out there with blistering acceleration and crazy stats that can grab your attention at a glance. Big displacement and astonishing zero-to-60 times are relatively easy to come by in the motorcycle world, but standing out in a crowded field of sport bikes can be a bit more difficult. Motorcycles like the Aprilia RSV4 and the BMW M 1000 RR are among the fastest motorcycles ever made, hitting speeds of over 180 miles per hour. But compared to the utterly bonkers and certifiably unique Kawasaki Ninja H2R, they pale in comparison.
The H2R is based on the Kawasaki Ninja H2 — a superbike with a 998cc displacement and a supercharger as icing on the cake. The H2 and the H2R aren't the only motorcycles to ever get forced induction (there are several turbocharged bikes out there and even a few older supercharged models), but forced induction on any motorcycle is relatively rare. The addition of a supercharger takes the H2 from regular superbike territory to new heights. The standard H2 produces a whopping 228 horsepower, enough to make it superbike royalty by default, but the H2R goes quite a bit further, putting down over 300 horsepower to the back wheel. And that means it goes fast, real fast.
The Kawasaki Ninja H2R's Top speed and acceleration
With all its insane power on tap, the H2R isn't much quicker than other superbikes when it comes to zero-to-60 acceleration. The H2R goes from zero to 60 miles per hour in around 3 seconds, which is a similar time to superbikes from Aprillia, Ducati, and MV Agusta. The H2R will hit the quarter-mile in under 10 seconds, just beating out superbikes like the Suzuki Hayabusa. Its curb weight of 476 pounds is a bit heavier than some rivals, but traction is also a limitation — as any bike can only put down so much power to the rear wheel. Apply too much power at the launch and you just end up in a cloud of tire smoke. Top speed is really where the H2R's power comes into play.
In early testing, Kawasaki test riders claimed speeds in excess of 210 miles per hour on the H2R, but that was just the start. In a standing mile test, Kawasaki's Team 38 took the H2R up to 216 mph – an astonishing feat for that limited distance. Out on the salt flats, a more difficult surface to ride on than standard asphalt, the H2R achieved an average speed over multiple runs of 209 mph. Then, on the Osman Gazi Bridge, Kenan Sofuoglu went flat-out. On a slightly modified H2R (upgraded tires and race fuel), a top speed of 400 kph was achieved — which works out to an eye-watering 248 miles per hour.
Different kinds of H2s
The H2R has an MSRP of $58,100 — a higher starting price than many new cars, and it isn't meant for use on public roads. So, assuming that most riders won't have the budget for a track-only, 300-plus-horsepower superbike, it's worth looking for some of the H2R's thrills elsewhere in the Kawasaki lineup. There are a few different trim levels of the Kawasaki Ninja H2, including the standard model, which has a starting price of $32,100. If you want the H2 Carbon model with ABS, it'll cost you another $3,500. The H2 SX is a sport-touring version of the H2, with a starting MSRP of $28,000, but it may be a bit more difficult to find as it's technically a 2023 model — so dealer supply could be an issue.
Finally, there's the Kawasaki Z H2, which also uses a version of Kawasaki's supercharged 998cc powertrain, but it does so with only a front fairing — and is classified by Kawasaki as a Hypernaked bike. The Z H2 gets Brembo brakes, unique suspension, and a lower starting price than the H2 with an MSRP of $18,500. So if you want supercharged thrills on a budget, the Z H2 is where it's at. Of course, if you don't need the kind of speed that the H2 provides, you can always look at less powerful and less expensive Kawasakis in the Ninja lineup that will still satisfy seasoned riders — bikes like the Ninja 650, Ninja 1000SX, and the Z650.