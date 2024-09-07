How Does Cruise Control On Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Work?

There's a lot to love about motorcycles and hitting the open road with them. They're fast, look cool, and can bring you to a community of fellow riders, forging friendships around your shared love for two-wheeled transportation. Harley-Davidson has risen to the top of the motorcycle world because of these positives and more. As a result, the brand has innovated to ensure those who support it stick around and those who want to give it a shot feel welcome to. One of the major ways it has done this is through comfort and convenience for riders.

Throughout its over a century-long existence, Harley has made some major steps forward to make its bikes some of the most impressive and user-friendly out there. For instance, Harley has adopted two main frame types, those being hardtail and softail. The latter, more flexible variety provides superior comfort compared to its older, more rigid contemporary, especially on longer rides. Speaking of longer rides, modern Harley models have also adopted a cruise control option, making road trips easier than before. Is this among the most important moments in Harley-Davidson history? Probably not, but it was undeniably a major technological step forward.

If you're planning on taking your Harley-Davidson motorcycle — ideally one of the most comfortable out there from the brand for long-distance riding — out for a long haul in the future, here's how you can take advantage of the cruise control option.

