4 Of The Most Comfortable Harley-Davidson Motorcycles For Long-Distance Riding
Harley-Davidson has long been one of the most popular motorcycle brands. The company's history stretches back more than 100 years, and the manufacturer is known for its iconic cruiser bikes. Cruisers are one of the main types of motorcycles and while they can come in various shapes and sizes, the style is famous for typically having larger engines, relaxed riding positions, and low seats. Traditionally, Harley's lineup is composed of mostly cruiser-style bikes, including iconic models like the Softail, Fat Boy, and Low Rider. However, the company also stocks a healthy inventory of trikes, adventure bikes, and touring cruisers, a cruiser subcategory designed specifically for long-distance riding.
Speaking of long-distance riding, most Harley motorcycles can handle extended highway rides with ease, but not all Harley bikes will provide the same level of comfort on long rides. There are a lot of factors that contribute to a motorcycle's comfort during long-distance riding, including things like foot position, seat type and material, suspension, fairing, and more. Making things even more complicated is the fact that comfort is largely subjective, and different riders may have different opinions regarding the most comfortable Harley motorcycle.
That said, there are a handful of Harley bikes that enthusiasts and experts almost universally agree to be some of the most comfortable for long-distance rides. We scoured Harley forums and fan sites and checked out expert reviews and owner testimony, and compiled a list of four bikes that most frequently appeared in discussions about the most comfortable long-distance hogs. We based our selection on bike features, as well as owner and expert commentary, but we'll cover our methodology later. For now, here are four of the most comfortable Harley-Davidson motorcycles for long-distance riding.
Road Glide
The Harley-Davidson Road Glide is a touring cruiser and one of the most solid options for anyone searching for a classic hog with excellent long distance capabilities. Designed to excel on the open road, the Road Glide packs a lot of extended-touring goodies into one classy ride. Starting with its engine, which is a beastly V-twin capable of 105 horsepower and 130 pound-feet of torque, the Road Glide supplies effortless highway power and the traditional Harley growl. The Milwaukee-Eight 117 cu-in motor isn't only capable of robust highway driving — it's also relatively fuel efficient and provides roughly 44 mpg.
In terms of comfort, which is why we're really here, the Road Glide is tough to beat. It comes stock with a deep, plush seat designed to cradle the rider on extended trips, extensive, frame-mounted aerodynamic sharknose fairing that not only looks sweet but will also provide protection from the wind and light debris, as well as stock floorboards in place of uncomfortable pegs. The bike comes standard with a security system, cruise control, ABS, an infotainment system, various riding modes, and stock saddlebags to allow you to stash your gear and cruise in style and comfort, no matter where the journey takes you. The Road Glide is regularly recommended by Harley enthusiasts as a great option for comfortable long-distance riding, and it's often considered one of the best Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever made. The 2024 model is available in numerous color options and starts at $25,999.
Street Glide
The Harley-Davidson Street Glide is another touring cruiser designed to handle lengthy highway rides and city commutes. Like the Road Glide, the Street Glide comes with a purring Milwaukee-Eight 117 cubic inch V-twin motor. It's capable of producing 105 horsepower, 130 pound-feet of torque, and providing roughly 44 mpg of fuel efficiency. Those performance statistics mirror those of the Road Glide, but despite having the same motor, the two bikes are different in many other ways.
In comparison to the Road Glide, which is first and foremost a highway cruiser, the Street Glide provides an attractive balance of features designed for both long-distance riding and city cruising. The Street Glide comes with a deep seat inspired by street bikes. While it's still designed to be comfortable on long rides, it's intended to provide a more dynamic riding experience and is suitable for various types of driving. The bike comes with handlebar-mounted batwing fairing that moves with the rider, providing a more responsive and immersive experience.
The aerodynamic design, standard cruise control, and stock windshield contribute to increased comfort and reduced wind buffeting at highway speeds. Selectable ride modes, built-in storage, comfortable floorboards, a 12.3-inch display screen cockpit, and an infotainment system ensure that the bike is complete with various amenities for long rides and the latest technology. The Street Glide comes with various safety features, including ABS, traction control, and enhanced cornering control, while various color options allow you to customize the bike to match your personal style. The motorcycle is frequently recommended as a solid distance bike by enthusiasts, and the 2024 model starts at $25,999.
Road King Special
When it comes to touring cruisers, most bikes that fall into the category are large and packed full of long-distance features, like saddlebags, trunks, windshields, extensive fairings, and advanced tech. However, not all touring-ready cruisers roll off the lot with all that extra equipment. The Harley-Davidson Road King Special is a touring cruiser that sticks a lot closer to its bare-bones cruiser roots than many other motorcycles in the same class. The bike features a Milwaukee-Eight 114 cubic inch engine capable of 95 horsepower, 122 pound-feet of torque, and up to 43 mpg.
In terms of style and comfort, the Road King Special looks a lot more like a standard, no-frills cruiser than some of the other motorcycles on this list. But don't let that fool you — the Road King Special is a capable highway machine, and it brings several features to the table that drastically increase comfort on long rides. It features an upright riding position with a 26.4-inch seat height, stock saddlebags, floorboards for enhanced comfort, and mini-ape handlebars for style.
The Road King Special does not come with a front fairing or a windshield, but riders can choose to purchase and install aftermarket components themselves or add various upgrades for an extra cost when purchasing the bike directly from Harley. It does come standard with cruise control and various rider safety equipment, like ABS and electronic linked braking. The bike is another Harley model that fans and enthusiasts consider to be a solid option for long-distance riding, and many claim that the Road King provides the best features of both classic cruisers and modern touring bikes. The 2024 model starts at $24,999.
Ultra Limited
The Ultra Limited is another member of Harley's touring cruiser collection. It features a twin-cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 cubic inch engine that can produce 93 horsepower, 122 pound-feet of torque, and 43 mpg. But the Ultra Limited's robust engine isn't the only feature that makes it an impressive highway bike.
The Ultra Limited is a solid motorcycle all around, not just for long-distance driving. It features a relaxed, upright riding position to prevent shoulder and back strain during extended trips, floorboards for enhanced comfort, and fork-mounted front fairing with a windshield to protect you from bugs and other debris as you cruise down the interstate. It also includes extensive storage space, featuring stock saddlebags and a rear truck with luggage rack.
While most of the other bikes covered here feature a passenger seat, the Ultra Limited includes a passenger backrest, meaning not only is it a comfortable bike for riders, but it may also be a great option for those who like to cruise with their friends or loved ones. The motorcycle comes standard with cruise control, ABS, and an infotainment system that includes a full-color display screen. Like the other bikes covered here, the Ultra Limited is well-regarded among enthusiasts, and the 2024 model comes with a starting price of $32,499.
Why did we choose these bikes?
When searching for Harley-Davidson motorcycles for this list, we considered a couple of criteria: owner/expert testimony and bike features. First, we searched Harley forums, fan sites, and motorcycle expert articles and blogs. We looked for models that both Harley enthusiasts and experts consider to be excellent choices for long-distance rides, and we selected the bikes covered here based, in part, on the statements we found. Next, we dug into what makes a comfortable long-distance bike and compared that to popular Harley models. We chose to highlight bikes that provide a solid mix of comfort and performance, and we included motorcycles with features like cruise control, footboards, large, comfortable seats, extensive fairing/wind protection, and ample storage.
That said, remember that comfort is subjective. What one rider adores, you may hate, and the most uncomfortable bike for someone else could be the ideal fit for you. It's important that you not only do a lot of research online before buying a motorcycle, but that you also check out a couple of bikes in person and test drive them before making your ultimate decision. Buying a motorcycle is a huge commitment. You need to be sure of your choice and understand your own needs and requirements before dumping a fat stack of cash on a bike. Following those simple steps can help you find the best motorcycle for you and avoid a massive headache.