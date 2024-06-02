How Big Is The Harley-Davidson Road King Special Motorcycle, And Is It Hard To Handle?
When it comes to Harley-Davidson, it doesn't get much more iconic or beloved than the Road King, and one of the best Harley-Davidsons ever made continues its ride into 2024 with the Road King Special. Thanks to its larger size, it offers extreme comfort, whether you need a motorcycle perfectly suited for city cruising or cross-country road trips. However, that also means the Road King Special may be better suited for experienced riders, as beginners could have trouble with the bike's weight and size. But how big is the Road King Special exactly?
Would simply saying "really big" suffice? If not, the Road King Special's exact measurements will certainly get the point across. The Harley-Davidson motorcycle is 95.3 inches in length, measuring nearly 8 feet long. However, that's nothing compared to the weight. The 2024 Road King Special weighs 774 lb. when it comes off the factory line. Then, once fueled and ready to ride, that number increases to 807 lb., which isn't the heaviest we've seen but certainly nothing to scoff at.
Naturally, when a motorcycle is as heavy as the Road King Special, it's impossible for that weight not to affect the handling. But does it make the Harley-Davidson bike hard to handle?
What do people have to say about the Road King Special's handling?
The size of a motorcycle has a serious impact on its performance. Lighter bikes will accelerate faster and have better agility, making turns and overall handling much easier. And vice versa, heavier motorcycles will see the opposite effects. So, does weighing over 800 lb. make the Road King Special hard to handle?
Doodle on a Motorcycle, a self-proclaimed petite YouTuber (5'3.75"), pointed out the Road King's monstrous weight in her review, saying that a brand new rider, especially one at her size, would have trouble handling a motorcycle this big. She was able to use her experience and some tips and tricks to get by, but suggested the Road King Special could be a Harley-Davidson motorcycle for seasoned riders. Another YouTuber, Cage Free Moto, listed the Road King Special's heavy weight as information you should know before buying one, saying that the 800+ lb. can make it difficult to handle the motorcycle at low speeds and tight spaces.
However, Speedway Harley Davidson said the Road King Special handles "tremendously well." Even though the bike has a lot of weight on it, they didn't feel it during their review, saying it felt lightweight even when maneuvering at slower speeds. At the end of the day, experience and the size of the rider will impact how easy a bike handles, but one thing is clear: the Road King Special is a behemoth of a motorcycle that will certainly be more difficult to handle than your standard Harley-Davidson.