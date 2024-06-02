How Big Is The Harley-Davidson Road King Special Motorcycle, And Is It Hard To Handle?

When it comes to Harley-Davidson, it doesn't get much more iconic or beloved than the Road King, and one of the best Harley-Davidsons ever made continues its ride into 2024 with the Road King Special. Thanks to its larger size, it offers extreme comfort, whether you need a motorcycle perfectly suited for city cruising or cross-country road trips. However, that also means the Road King Special may be better suited for experienced riders, as beginners could have trouble with the bike's weight and size. But how big is the Road King Special exactly?

Would simply saying "really big" suffice? If not, the Road King Special's exact measurements will certainly get the point across. The Harley-Davidson motorcycle is 95.3 inches in length, measuring nearly 8 feet long. However, that's nothing compared to the weight. The 2024 Road King Special weighs 774 lb. when it comes off the factory line. Then, once fueled and ready to ride, that number increases to 807 lb., which isn't the heaviest we've seen but certainly nothing to scoff at.

Naturally, when a motorcycle is as heavy as the Road King Special, it's impossible for that weight not to affect the handling. But does it make the Harley-Davidson bike hard to handle?