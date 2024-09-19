Which Yamaha Motorcycle Is In John Wick 3?
When "John Wick" made its theatrical debut in 2014, few could've imagined it would serve as the opening tome to a billion-dollar franchise now four feature films and several spin-offs strong. Even fewer might've anticipated that the title character would come to rival "The Matrix" hero Neo as one of Keanu Reeves' best-loved big screen roles, and the films have continued to dazzle the imaginations of audiences with their stylish, world-building originality, and jaw-droppingly executed set pieces.
As for those set pieces, franchise fans tend to have specific opinions about which fight or chase scenes they love best. However, most might agree that the motorcycle chase in "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" ranks among the more thrilling the franchise has delivered — even its relative brevity. If you're unfamiliar, the scene in question finds Mr. Wick taking down a crew of katana-wielding assassins while astride a speedy little motorcycle, and some savvy bike enthusiasts likely recognized the build as the Yamaha MT-09.
That build was first introduced by the Japanese motorcycle maker in 2013, though the bikes seen in the 2019 film are believed to be from the 2017 model year. As the MT-09 had already been in production for several years prior to their "Parabellum" appearance, you can imagine they are far less rare than John Wick's special 1969 Mustang that Reeves drives in earlier films. The mass-produced bikes are, perhaps understandably, far less pricey as well, with 2024 models selling for $10,599.
Reeves has a deep-rooted love for motorcycle culture
The motorcycle chase in "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parebellum" is said to have been inspired by a similar scene in 2017's South Korean actioner "The Villainess." A mix of live action photography and CGI were used to achieve the blood-spattered, throttled-up action, meaning that there are at least a few moments therein where Keanu Reeves himself is sitting atop one of the Yamaha MT-09 stunt rigs.
That news will hardly come as a surprise to those familiar with the "John Wick" franchise, as Reeves reportedly performed many of his own stunts in the franchise. Likewise, the scene in "Chapter 3" would hardly be the first time he found himself astride a motorcycle, as he's not only ridden them in other films, but regularly hits the road on two wheels when the cameras aren't rolling. Indeed, the 60-year-old Reeves has been an avid motorcycle enthusiast for years now, and regularly waxes poetic about his love of motorcycle culture. While it does not appear that he currently owns a Yamaha MT-09, he does have a few impressive builds in his own personal collection.
These days, the actor's love of all things motorcycles goes well beyond just riding and collecting them, with the Reeves co-founding ARCH Motorcycle in 2011 alongside renowned customizer Gard Hollinger. The pair have been developing and producing high-performance motorcycles for the better part of the past decade, and currently offer several builds available for consumer purchase — though it appears owning an ARCH may cost you a few more Benjamins than you're willing to part with.