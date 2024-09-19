Which Yamaha Motorcycle Is In John Wick 3?

When "John Wick" made its theatrical debut in 2014, few could've imagined it would serve as the opening tome to a billion-dollar franchise now four feature films and several spin-offs strong. Even fewer might've anticipated that the title character would come to rival "The Matrix" hero Neo as one of Keanu Reeves' best-loved big screen roles, and the films have continued to dazzle the imaginations of audiences with their stylish, world-building originality, and jaw-droppingly executed set pieces.

As for those set pieces, franchise fans tend to have specific opinions about which fight or chase scenes they love best. However, most might agree that the motorcycle chase in "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" ranks among the more thrilling the franchise has delivered — even its relative brevity. If you're unfamiliar, the scene in question finds Mr. Wick taking down a crew of katana-wielding assassins while astride a speedy little motorcycle, and some savvy bike enthusiasts likely recognized the build as the Yamaha MT-09.

That build was first introduced by the Japanese motorcycle maker in 2013, though the bikes seen in the 2019 film are believed to be from the 2017 model year. As the MT-09 had already been in production for several years prior to their "Parabellum" appearance, you can imagine they are far less rare than John Wick's special 1969 Mustang that Reeves drives in earlier films. The mass-produced bikes are, perhaps understandably, far less pricey as well, with 2024 models selling for $10,599.

