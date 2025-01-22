Does Cruise Control Save Gas? What You Need To Know

Cruise control is more than just a feature car reviewers and dealers mention in passing while discussing a vehicle. Invented in the 1940s, this mechanism that locks a car at a set speed started to be adopted widely in the 1970s, although many people didn't know how cruise control works and when to use it. For a time, carmakers highlighted it as a selling point. But today, it comes standard in almost all cars.

People who have driven long distances understand how demanding it is to maintain high speeds on the highway. It requires stepping on the accelerator pedal continuously, which can be strenuous to the foot and other muscles. With cruise control, drivers don't need to worry about maintaining a constant speed while traversing flat highways or gentle slopes. The mechanism keeps the speed steady unless the driver hits the brakes.

Since cruise control eliminates much of the need to use the accelerator, does it also save on fuel? According to the South Korean carmaker Kia, it does cut down on fuel consumption, by an average of 7% to 14%. Meanwhile, a study by Natural Resources Canada found that cars consume 20% more fuel when driven at fluctuating speeds compared to when cruise control is on.

However, since not all roads are the same and traffic conditions vary, the feature isn't always useful. This could be the reason why it needs to be manually switched on with a button on the steering wheel or dashboard.