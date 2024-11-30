10 Of The Strangest Pontiac Models Ever Made

"We build excitement!" This advertising tagline, introduced by Pontiac in the mid-1980s, summed up the company's ambition to be GM's performance division. Alas, Pontiac doesn't build anything anymore, having been shut down by General Motors in 2010. Still, from the first-ever Pontiac car made in 1926 to the last Pontiac ever made, the company built its reputation on style and horsepower.

The final Pontiac, a white G6 sedan, fittingly rests in a museum now, an ordinary monument to an extraordinary past. Even though its performance heritage had been watered down by the end, driving enthusiasts still mourn the company's passing. Some of the most legendary American cars of all time rolled out of Pontiac's factories.

From the 1926 Pontiac Six with its 40 horsepower inline six-cylinder engine, which was exciting for an affordable car in its day, through its muscle car glory years in the 1960s and right up through one of its final performance cars, the G8, Pontiac put power within the average driver's reach. Pontiac muscle cars made an impact on NASCAR tracks and even the drag strip, with vehicles like the "Swiss Cheese" Catalina making history in the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA).

An old song says that all good things must come to an end. After building some of the most iconic sports cars ever made, the Pontiac nameplate has faded into history. However, alongside famous models like the Catalina, GTO, and Trans Am, the carmaker's history also features some oddities. This is perhaps fitting for a brand that took risks and blazed new trails, although not every one of these models can be judged a success. Some of them are classics in their own right, though. What follows are 10 of the strangest Pontiacs ever made.