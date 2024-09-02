5 Of The Most Iconic Pontiac Sports Cars Ever Made

In the 1980s, Pontiac adopted the tagline "We Build Excitement." By that point, the auto brand had been around for over 50 years and produced a number of cars that certainly lived up to the advertisement. Many of Pontiac's models were not only exciting, but also truly instrumental in shaping the culture of the American sports car.

The Pontiac GTO is widely cited as the model that introduced the masses to the American muscle car, popularizing a new kind of sports car that made serious performance affordable. The third-generation Pontiac Trans Am represented a revival of the pony car in the 1980s after a decade of underpowered and emissions-choked disappointments, becoming a widely recognized model after its starring appearance in "Knight Rider." The Pontiac Fiero rewrote what an American car could be, placing an engine behind the driver in a mid-mounted layout — a formula typically reserved for Europeans at the time.

While Pontiac might have closed its doors for good in 2010, some of the company's sports cars will be remembered for generations to come. Instead of "We Build Excitement," a more apt slogan might have been "We Build Icons."

