How Many Pontiac G8s Were Made Over Its Two-Year Lifespan?

When you think about the most collectable Pontiac cars you likely envision GTOs and Firebirds from the Muscle Car era, Trans Ams of the 1970s, or maybe even a late-1950s Pontiac Bonneville. While, other than some high-end supercars, we don't generally think of cars from the late 2000s as collectable, Pontiac fans know the Pontiac G8 is a future classic.

Based on the Holden Commodore, and built by the Australian GM subsidiary, the Pontiac G8 is another rebadged Commodore in GM's lineup with a two-year production run. Between 2008 and 2009 just over 38,000 Pontiac G8s rolled off the Holden factory's assembly line. Initially available in two trims, base and GT, Pontiac added the GXP trim to the G8 lineup in its final year of production, but only sold 1,829 G8 GXPs before Pontiac pulled the plug on the G8.

From the start the Pontiac G8 was designed as a sport sedan under the leadership of GM executive Bob Lutz, who was also involved in bringing us the Dodge Viper among others. While the base Pontiac G8 featured a 3.6-liter V6, the GT and GXP trims used small block LS V8s.