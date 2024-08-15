When Was The First-Ever Pontiac Car Made?

Of all the defunct car brands we wish still existed, Pontiac has an unshakable place in the upper portion of the list. Up until its farewell in 2010, the division of General Motors released some truly iconic cars that remain widely adored and talked about all these years later. Sure, there were some missteps along the way — we're looking at you, Pontiac 6000, even if you may not be as bad as you're commonly remembered — but overall, it remains a legendary brand that came a long way throughout its lifespan. For proof of this, look no further than Pontiac's first car.

Originally established as the Oakland Motor Company before being acquired by GM and renamed, Pontiac's first model hit the streets in 1926. Known as the Pontiac 6, or Series 6-27, this six-cylinder vehicle was designed under a directive from then-GM figurehead Alfred P. Sloan to keep the average buyer in mind. The folks behind it did just that, delivering a strong vehicle for the relatively reasonable price of $825. Buyers were responsive as well, with approximately 50,000 units selling within the first year alone. (Unfortunately, nearly a full century later, images of the car that started it all for Pontiac are hard to find, hence our use of the photo of the 1929 model above.)

The first version of the Pontiac 6 was a massive success, resulting in it sticking around for many years after its introduction.

