5 Of The Most Iconic Pontiac Convertibles Ever Made

The most logical place to start is at the very beginning, and with regards to Pontiac that means with the Six, which was the first model the brand produced. It got its name from its inline six-cylinder engine, which initially had a displacement of 186.5 cubic inches. Early Pontiac Six engines had two cylinder heads, each covering three cylinders. The Six's motor grew to 200.4 cubic inches in 1932, but the Six yielded to the brand-new Eight for the following two model years.

The Six returned for 1935 with a new one-piece cylinder head. By 1949, the Six's engine had grown to as much as 239.2 cubic inches, but the model was dropped for good after 1953. Six roadsters are among the most strikingly beautiful cars of the era, with dramatic, curved fenders and long running boards. Surprisingly, they're relatively affordable compared to other antique cars. A gorgeous 1941 Deluxe Six roadster in Taffy Tan with a red leather interior sold four years ago for just $22,000, and an equally stunning 1929 Big Six 6-29 convertible went for $35,750 in 2021.

[Featured image by Spanish Coches via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-By 2.0]