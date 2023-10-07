Why The 1991 Pontiac Grand Am Was Way Cooler Than You Remember

The early 1990s were far from a banner era for US automakers, with burgeoning fuel economy standards and the increased popularity of Japanese imports taking a bite out of the Big Three's market share year after year. As muscle cars gave way to leaner, more family-friendly models, automakers were forced to find a balance between performance and practicality, fun and frugality.

One car that struck that balance almost perfectly was the 1991 Pontiac Grand Am, but the Grand Am was largely forgotten when General Motors discontinued the Pontiac brand in 2009. The 1991 Grand Am, in particular, deserved better than to be relegated to the scrap heap of automotive history.

While many Grand Ams were equipped with the 2.5 liter Iron Duke engine, some lucky owners got the DOHC 2.3L Quad 4, which could put out 180hp, push the sporty-looking beast from 0-60 in just 7.2 seconds, and wind it up to a top speed of 137 mph while delivering a combined fuel economy of 27 mpg.