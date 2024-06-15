The Best Years For The Pontiac Grand Prix (And Some To Avoid)

Pontiac had some extreme highs and lows in its run from 1926 to 2009, when a government bailout prompted GM to drop the brand along with three others as part of its corporate restructuring. Pontiac's crowning achievements included the 1964 GTO, the Firebird, which first hit the roads in 1967 and its cousin, the Trans Am. More forgettable models included the Fiero, which was true to its name in being prone to electrical fires, and the Aztek, which was panned for being ugly, although it may have simply come along too soon.

The Grand Prix made its first appearance in 1962 as a full-sized model but stayed in production on various platforms through 2008, making it one of Pontiac's most enduring models ever. As expected for a car with that long of a run, the Grand Prix had some impressive years and some that left a bit to be desired. Also unsurprisingly, the fortunes of the Grand Prix largely paralleled those of the Pontiac brand at large.