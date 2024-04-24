All About The 1972 Pontiac Grand Prix

Pontiac delivered some stellar performance vehicles in the '60s, including the GTO and the Firebird. However, these models catered to a younger crowd probably more concerned with style than with premium luxury features. So, where did those more mature drivers with the financial means and taste for fancy extras turn? For the discerning buyer, the Pontiac Grand Prix was the sophisticated alternative.

The Grand Prix is considered by many to be one of the most underappreciated Pontiac muscle cars. Pontiac launched the Grand Prix in 1962, and it spanned seven generations before its last model was released in 2008. One of the most iconic iterations was the second generation, which includes the 1972 model. Due to an automotive workers strike, it wasn't possible to implement some of the planned changes for this generation, and a couple different models ended up being very similar to the previous year's release. Regardless, several aspects of the 1969-1972 Grand Prix models stand out, such as an innovative driver-centric design, trims that referenced Duesenberg, and the option to buy the rare 1972 Hurst SSJ that came in black.