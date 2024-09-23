The History Behind The Swiss Cheese Pontiacs

Over the years, cars have been associated with food in some rather unusual ways. Lemons, of course, are those vehicles — looking at you, Ford Pinto (one of Ford's biggest car flops of all time), AMC Pacer, and Yugo — that earned a badge for being so defective they left a sour taste on consumers' palates. Nissan made the compact Cherry and Suzuki the minuscule, odd Cappuccino. Chevy is lyrically reputed to be as American as apple pie, and Oscar Mayer has the Wienermobile.

Then you have the "Swiss Cheese" Pontiac Catalinas, which weren't ordinary production vehicles meant to be driven to work, school, or the beach. No, these cheesy cars were built for one purpose — hauling down the drag strip as fast as possible. Lemons they were not.

For those not interested in drag or stock car racing, it might be a shock to learn that Pontiac was actually the chief manufacturer of NASCAR and NHRA cars in the early 1960s. The company knew that to remain king of the hill, it had to be creative and come up with ways to eke out every bit of power and speed possible from its dragsters.

For the 1963 NHRA season, Pontiac wanted to make a splash in the year-old Factory Experimental class, category B (B/FX), where manufacturers were allowed to use optional equipment — instead of just assembly-line or showroom-available parts — on stock cars.

