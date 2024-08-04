The 1962 Pontiac Catalina That Ran On NASCAR Tech

Pontiac is one of those brands that muscle car enthusiasts will inevitably talk about when they start discussing the American muscle car movement. With iconic builds like the aptly-named GTO, Firebird, and Trans Am in its lineup, it's easy to understand why, as those are some of the most revered muscle cars to ever hit the two lane blacktop.

Among the Pontiacs that tend to get overshadowed by those more celebrated muscle cars is the Catalina. Though Pontiac V8 power was standard in Catalinas starting in 1959, in the 1960s, the build would become a muscled-up beast capable of taking on all comers on the roadways. Indeed, some might even argue the manufacturer went overboard in muscling the build up for the '62 model year when they offered a massive under-the-hood upgrade in the guise of its race-ready Super Duty 421 engine.

Ranked among the most powerful engine Pontiac ever made, the SD 421s officially boasted 405 hp, though it's believed the ponies actually revved north of 450. With that power, ghe Catalinas were barely street legal, with the NASCAR-level heads that adorned the 421s further pressing the matter. Surprisingly, not much separated those factory engines from those powering the Pontiacs dominating NASCAR races of the era, save that the latter used a single four-barrel build and the one's powering some showroom Catalinas utilized twin Carter 500-cfm four-barrels combined with an aluminum intake manifold.