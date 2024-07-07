5 Of The Coolest Looking Classic Muscle Cars Pontiac Ever Made

Pontiac had a very good run during the classic muscle car era. It was a time when Detroit's auto-making divisions were focused on stuffing high performance engines into great-looking packages. While some car experts believe that the 1949 Oldsmobile Rocket 88 was one of the first muscle cars, and others cite the Hemi-powered 1955 Chrysler C-300, Pontiac created the 1960s muscle car when it came out with the 1964 Tempest Le Mans GTO. The company continued to make its mark during the years of the muscle car wars, with several of the coolest-looking classic models.

Pontiac's muscle car history grew out of its involvement in NASCAR racing. After increasing the size of its largest production-car V8 to 389 cubic inches in 1959, the company developed a high-performance Super Duty version the following year. The 389 Super Duty had three two-barrel carbs and put out 348 horsepower. Pontiac racers put this engine to good use, winning 30 out of 54 NASCAR races by the end of 1961.

Pontiac's next step toward muscle car fame resulted from the confluence of several factors: John Z. DeLorean became Chief Engineer, NASCAR required the car companies competing in its race series to offer their go-fast parts in production cars, the baby boomer generation were coming of driving age, and a recession in 1960-61 drove consumers into smaller, less-expensive vehicles. The stage was set for the muscle car to make its entrance – and Pontiac made the first move.