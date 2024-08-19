The 6 Coolest Cars From Breaking Bad

Walt was initially assigned a drab Pontiac Aztek in an effort to portray him as boring and downtrodden, right down to the mismatched rear wheel and fading paint. The wonky SUV was regarded as ugly when it was first introduced in 2001, and the Pontiac Aztek was called a failure by many. The car's odd styling landed it on a Time list of the 50 worst cars ever made, but the Aztek may have simply been ahead of its time.

Pontiac ditched the weak-selling model three years before the "Breaking Bad" pilot aired, but its starring role gave the much-maligned Aztek some new fans. By the third season in 2010, the Aztek had the highest share of buyers aged 18-34 of any other used car in the country at 33%, according to Edmunds. It remained in Edmunds' top ten vehicles for millennial car buyers for four of the next five years.

Walt's Aztek doesn't make it to the end of the series. After its involvement in the last of a long string of mishaps, the Aztek is nothing but a reminder of bad days for Walt, so he sells it to his mechanic Benny for $50.