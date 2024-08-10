Every Pontiac Model That Was Actually Rebadged From A Different Brand

Back in 1907, the Oakland Motor Company was created as the next step in the evolution of what was once a maker of horse-drawn buggies. Oakland was eventually scooped up by General Motors, resulting in the Pontiac brand. The brand got its name after the Pontiac Series 6-27, which was introduced in 1926 as the automaker's first six-cylinder model.

Later in the 60s and 70s, Pontiac became the sporty, more adrenaline-loving sub-brand of General Motors, slotting between Chevy and Oldsmobile in price. Everyone knows and a lot of enthusiasts swear by the likes of the GTO, the Tempest, and the Catalina. And of course, we can't forget about the Firebird, the car that drove Burt Reynolds to stardom in the late '70s. Basically, there are a lot of classic Pontiac we'd want to see come back if the brand ever gets resurrected.

The cars we're covering here weren't quite so memorable. As the years went on, Pontiac slowly became a shadow of its former self, and resorted to periodically rebadging cars — that is, taking a car made by a different company, and slapping the Pontiac brand on it with minimal changes. These weren't necessarily bad cars — you may even see a model you recognize and like — but they weren't the Pontiac originals you might've thought they were at first glance.

