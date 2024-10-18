10 Reasons An Old School Pontiac Grand Prix Is Still Worth Buying Today

When you think of 1960s and 1970s American muscle, your mind likely drifts to all the fast V8-powered classics of those decades, whether it's Chrysler's 426 Hemi-powered offerings like the late-1960s Plymouth Road Runner and Dodge Charger or GM cars like the Chevrolet Corvette 427. However, old-school American cars weren't all about raw performance. Vehicles like the classic 1950s Ford Thunderbirds charted a different path, one focused on style and luxury above all — and establishing the concept of the personal luxury car along the way.

The Thunderbird spawned decades' worth of imitators, and one of the most notable was Pontiac's Grand Prix. Debuting in 1962 as a full-sized, luxury-focused vehicle, the Grand Prix survived in the Pontiac lineup until it flopped in 2009, transitioning from old-school rear-wheel-drive V8 power to front-wheel drive in 1988. While the later front-wheel-drive Grand Prix models weren't necessarily bad, it shouldn't come as a surprise that it's the earlier V8 years that are the ones to go for — the first three generations, especially, all of which only came with classic Pontiac V8 engines.

Of course, the Grand Prix isn't the only old-school American car available on the used market, personal luxury or otherwise. We think there are quite a few great reasons that you may want to get a Grand Prix, including their great engines and amazing design. There are no guarantees whether any of these reasons will convince your partner, but there's no harm in trying, right?

