Everything Pontiac Fans Should Know About The 389 Engine

The Pontiac brand was established in 1926 by General Motors and was so successful in its early years that GM abandoned its similar Oakland division in 1933. Pontiac had begun to flounder by mid-century, though, so John DeLorean was hired to manage the division in 1956. Pontiac flourished under his leadership, cementing its place in muscle car history with the 1964 GTO and following that up with the beastly yet gorgeous 1967 Firebird.

A big part of the GTO's success was its 389 cubic-inch V8, which had to be snuck into the car due to the Automobile Manufacturer's Association ban on high-performance development after fatal crashes in 1956 at the Indy 500 and 24 Hours of LeMans. DeLorean and his team got around GM's internal limit of one cubic inch of displacement for every 10 pounds of vehicle weight by offering the 389 as an option over the standard 330 cubic-inch V8 for the 3,470-pound GTO.

The base carburetor on the GTO's 389 was a Carter four-barrel that gave the engine impressive output numbers of 325 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque. DeLorean knew, though, that some buyers would want more out of their 389s. Three Rochester two-barrel carbs made up a "tri-power" option that boosted output to 358 horsepower and lifted the torque peak from 3,200 to 3,600 rpm.