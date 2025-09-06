Improve Your Life With Futuristic Technology At IFA 2025

Summer is winding down, and for the tech world, that can only mean one thing: the return of IFA. Held annually in Berlin since 2006, IFA has become one of the world's biggest consumer tech and home appliance shows, and SlashGear has been there to cover it year after year. 2025 is no different, as we're here in Germany to experience the latest from companies like Tineco, Olight, Govee, PITAKA, and 3i.

SlashGear arrived in Berlin ahead of the Sept. 5th kickoff and is providing wall-to-wall coverage throughout the show beyond the official end date. You can check out all of our content from IFA Berlin 2025 below. Keep checking back, as this page will be continuously updated with new articles about IFA 2025.