Each year, smart home companies from around the world head to IFA, the influential consumer electronics fair held annually in Berlin, and show off some of the most advanced products available today. 3i takes things a step further though, launching devices that are seemingly transported from the future. 3i has earned a SlashGear Innovation Award for its newest robot vacuum, the Q10 Ultra. The world can see for itself why these robot cleaners are making waves in the smart home industry, as 3i is showcasing its state-of-the-art devices at IFA 2025.

The brand was founded by PICEA, a global leader in robot vacuum products since 2016, accounting for nearly a third of all sales in the high-end market. By incorporating innovation, imagination, and intelligence into its line of 3i cleaners, users can take advantage of PICEA's decade of experience and development of over a thousand patents by unleashing technology that's seemingly years ahead of its time.

3i's mission is to look ahead to predict where robot vacuums are headed in order to offer them today. The result has been amazing new features, including those never seen before. These "world's first" innovations aren't gimmicks, either — they're real-world solutions precisely engineered to deliver a cleaner, smarter, more convenient and hands-off way to maintain your home.

3i's S10 Ultra is the first robovac to use self-generated clean water for an endless supply of water to keep floors spotless without the need for constant manual refills or burdensome plumbing. Other smart innovations built into 3i robot vacuums include a self-cleaning roller mop, patented onboard debris compression and UV sterilization, and the pet-friendly, dock-integrated TangleCut blade for clearing hair from the brush. The Q10 Ultra, debuting at this year's IFA, boasts a groundbreaking design to access more areas than ever before and is the latest proof that 3i is the future of robot vacuuming.