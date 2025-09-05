3i Doesn't Just Know The Future Of Robot Vacuums — It's Bringing Them To IFA 2025
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Each year, smart home companies from around the world head to IFA, the influential consumer electronics fair held annually in Berlin, and show off some of the most advanced products available today. 3i takes things a step further though, launching devices that are seemingly transported from the future. 3i has earned a SlashGear Innovation Award for its newest robot vacuum, the Q10 Ultra. The world can see for itself why these robot cleaners are making waves in the smart home industry, as 3i is showcasing its state-of-the-art devices at IFA 2025.
The brand was founded by PICEA, a global leader in robot vacuum products since 2016, accounting for nearly a third of all sales in the high-end market. By incorporating innovation, imagination, and intelligence into its line of 3i cleaners, users can take advantage of PICEA's decade of experience and development of over a thousand patents by unleashing technology that's seemingly years ahead of its time.
3i's mission is to look ahead to predict where robot vacuums are headed in order to offer them today. The result has been amazing new features, including those never seen before. These "world's first" innovations aren't gimmicks, either — they're real-world solutions precisely engineered to deliver a cleaner, smarter, more convenient and hands-off way to maintain your home.
3i's S10 Ultra is the first robovac to use self-generated clean water for an endless supply of water to keep floors spotless without the need for constant manual refills or burdensome plumbing. Other smart innovations built into 3i robot vacuums include a self-cleaning roller mop, patented onboard debris compression and UV sterilization, and the pet-friendly, dock-integrated TangleCut blade for clearing hair from the brush. The Q10 Ultra, debuting at this year's IFA, boasts a groundbreaking design to access more areas than ever before and is the latest proof that 3i is the future of robot vacuuming.
The advanced features of the 3i Q10 Ultra aren't flashy — they're functional
The first thing you'll notice about the 3i Q10 Ultra is just how astonishingly thin it is. This isn't some unnecessary aesthetic to appeal to minimalist design, though. The ultra-compact robot, which is smaller than a vinyl record and as slim as a baseball, can effortlessly slide under sofas, beds, and other furniture. That means you'll no longer have to worry about coming home and finding your floors unmopped with the robot wedged helplessly under a couch. Furthermore, you won't need to keep certain rooms off-limits because of furniture that had previously been too close to the ground.
Just as it can go lower than ever before, the 3i Q10 Ultra is also built to access tighter spaces that were previously impossible to reach. Equipped with UltraReach™ dual spinning mops that can extend up to 31 millimeters, edges and corners are now just as easy to clean as the rest of your floors. On top of that, the side brush extends by default so edge cleaning is always consistent.
These improvements are worthy of a SlashGear Innovation Award alone, but 3i doesn't stop there. Not only can the 3i Q10 Ultra reach more horizontally, but its pump-system AirLift wheel allows it to rise and cross over obstacles up to 3.5 centimeters (1.4 inches) tall. No longer will thresholds in your home, like sliding door tracks and small steps, pose barriers that confine your robot vacuum to a single room. Plus, its cutting-edge AirLift wheel also allows it to easily traverse thicker carpets. Gone are the days of second-guessing a choice of rug or furniture because it would restrict the automated appliances in your home.
Next-generation navigation lets the Q10 Ultra avoid obstacles and miss fewer spots
3i also upped the ante with DualRay navigation, which allows the cleaner to use lasers to make its way around your home. Obstacles like loose socks or pet toys will no longer throw your robovac off track, or worse, clog up its gears and stop it from cleaning entirely. Paired with an AI camera, this sophisticated technology enables the robovac to recognize over 200 different objects and dirt types and deliver the right type of cleaning for each encounter.
These advanced electronics don't come at the expense of powerful cleaning, either. This isn't some delicate gadget that's meant to be seen and not used. Equipped with a larger airflow and whopping 20,000 Pa of suction, the Q10 Ultra can effortlessly remove dirt and dust that's embedded deep in tiny crevices, imperfections, or fiber forests of thick shag carpeting. Compared to similar products, you can expect double the dust removal from carpets. You might think that with such powerful suction the Q10 Ultra generates a ton of noise, like a miniaturized streetsweeper — but that isn't the case, as the robot runs whisper quiet. The time you would've spent doing chores can be used however you like, and you won't even notice the cleaner operating in the background as you work, relax, or go about your day.
3i offers a robovac for every kind of user and every type of home at IFA 2025
If you're in Berlin and happen to check out the 3i Q10 Ultra at IFA 2025, it's hard to say which of its state-of-the-art upgrades will be the most interesting to see in person. That's not even taking into account that even more innovative features by 3i will be on display, as the brand is also showcasing other models already available to the public. Innovation is nothing new to 3i, and these other devices — including the 3i S10 Ultra, 3i P10 Ultra, and 3i G10+ — each boast unique features you won't find anywhere else. Whether you're looking for high-end all-in-one robot cleaners, budget-friendly smart options, or models that fall somewhere in between, 3i has the right robovac for you.
Like some other brands, 3i base stations can self-clean and refill the robovac so you don't have to. Some advanced robot mops even have the ability to refill their own tanks to save you the trouble, but they require complicated plumbing hookups to your home's water line. 3i avoids this completely with its revolutionary WaterRecycle feature — the world's first self-generated clean water design. By distilling dirty water and extracting humidity from the air, the S10 Ultra can use the same supply of clean water over and over for continuous, effortless mopping.
The base station of the P10 Ultra is equipped with a 3i TangleCut blade that will auto-cut stubborn hair — including constantly burdensome pet fur — to keep tangles and knots from clogging up the works. The 3i G10+ features a patented onboard debris compression system. Its paddle compresses waste inside the dustbin, enabling it to hold up to 60 days worth of debris without the need for a bulky base station. It also employs UV sterilization for a more hygienic setup. Even the roller mop of the 3i S10 Ultra is self-cleaning, so that your robot isn't making floors dirtier rather than cleaner — a common headache for owners of other robovacs.
That's no magic trick. It's the result of the imaginative, intelligent, and innovative design that embodys 3i's entire reason for existing. The brand projects what the future of robot vacuums will look like and then works hard to create that future for today. Ultimately, that's the very core of what it means to innovate. That's why 3i has earned a SlashGear Innovative Award for its newest launch, the Q10 Ultra, and why its booth is a must-see at IFA 2025.