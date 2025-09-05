Govee Lights Up The Hall At IFA 2025
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Buying new forms of lighting for your home isn't just about providing illumination to an otherwise dark, drab room. It's about personality and customization, turning the visible spectrum itself into another highlight of both the inside and outside of your living space. Everyone deserves to have lighting that is equal parts beautiful and functional, something which smart living brand Govee understands quite well. The company's tagline is "Life is Colorful," embracing the idea that smart tech lighting can be used to make all of life's little moments breathtaking and unforgettable, pushing the boundaries of what such devices are capable of through clever design and practical utility.
To show just what its lighting solutions are capable of to the world at large, Govee is putting on a display at IFA 2025, where you can see some of its latest and greatest products available for purchase now: the flagship Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro, the industry-first Govee Outdoor Permanent Lights Prism, and the groundbreaking Govee Curtain Lights Pro. IFA attendees will be able to see and experience all of these products and more firsthand. Whether you attend the show or not, you can learn more about the products on Govee's website.
Immerse yourself in Cinema-level ambiance with Govee Flagship TV Backlight 3 Pro
A high-definition TV is usually something of a centerpiece in a living room, with its impressive colors and picture quality providing a decent amount of ambient lighting for your home theater setup. Why should you have to settle for just "decent," though? With a little bit of modification, your TV could be elevated from just a glowing box to a nexus of light and color. With the Govee TV Backlight Pro, such a modification wouldn't even be difficult or invasive.
The Govee TV Backlight Pro is one of the brand's flagship lighting solutions, transforming your existing home theater setup into a truly immersive experience. The Govee TV Backlight Pro is equipped with an industry-first HDR triple-camera wide-area color-matching system, utilizing a combination of a custom HDR image sensor and an advanced algorithm to accurately capture the color palettes produced by your TV's display in real time. This effectively means that whatever ambient colors are produced by the shows or movies you're watching are captured, copied, and projected out onto the edges of the screen, making it seem as though your favorite shows are flowing out into reality.
Compared to previous iterations, the Govee TV Backlight Pro is an all-around upgrade. Its improved RGBWWIC light strip is 30% brighter and provides ultra-smooth gradients in all kinds of cinematic environments. With Govee's proprietary LuminBlend™ algorithm, the device can smartly sense transitions between different shades and color palettes, shifting in real time between vibrant and subtle colors as necessary. Govee's AI tech even allows the Govee TV Backlight Pro to detect the genre and content of whatever you're watching and adjust the intensity to match the vibe, as well as save power by eliminating color distortion from letterboxed content and powering down during temporary dark screens. As an added perk, the Govee TV Backlight Pro is compatible with Govee's DreamView ecosystem, allowing it to sync with up to 10 other smart lights and integrate with smart home setups like Alexa and Google Home.
If you're looking to turn your TV into a truly one-of-a-kind centerpiece, check out Govee's website and Amazon store for more information about the Govee TV Backlight Pro.
Turn your home into a living rainbow with Govee Outdoor Permanent Lights Prism
Putting up temporary lighting outside your house, whether for the holidays or general entertaining, can be a major pain. Just trying to string up the lights atop a precarious ladder is awful enough, and when your party's done, you have to go back up there and take them all down. If you're going to go to the trouble of installing lights around the outside of your home, it'd be better if you only had to do it once, and if it could be exponentially more impressive than some cheap string lights to boot. A device that can fill both of those conditions is the Govee Outdoor Permanent Lights Prism, earning it a SlashGear IFA Innovation Award.
The Govee Outdoor Permanent Lights Prism system is the ideal form of outdoor lighting, equal parts visually impressive and remarkably resilient. Each of the lights in the system uses an industry-first Tri-Light system, with three LEDs per light head to produce triple-color lighting effects. With Govee's LuminBlend™ lighting control system, you can get up to 16 million different colors with bright, beautiful, and vibrant hues, as well as smooth, fluid gradients. The Govee Outdoor Permanent Lights Prism has been carefully designed and crafted in-house by Govee to ensure that its lights blend seamlessly without overlapping. Using the Govee app and smart home systems like Alexa and Google Home, the Govee Outdoor Permanent Lights Prism can shift and shine in all manner of colors year-round.
This system features a reinforced build to hold up against occasional scratches and dings, extreme temperature resistance ranging from –30 degrees Fahrenheit to 140 degrees Fahrenheit to handle both the peak of summer and the dead of winter, and IP68-rated lights with an IP67-rated control system for unparalleled waterproofing. No matter how much punishment your house is subjected to by the elements, the Govee Outdoor Permanent Lights Prism will stand strong.
If you're looking to eliminate the hassle of seasonal light-hanging for good, visit Govee's website for more information on the Govee Outdoor Permanent Lights Prism.
Professional-grade visual performance and effortless DIY with Govee Curtain Lights Pro
Whether you work as a content creator or just want a cool backdrop for your room, projecting images onto your window curtains is a nifty and creative way to both inject some personality into your living space and, perhaps, show off a little bit to the neighbors. Of course, just projecting an image onto a curtain might not give you the kind of image fidelity you're hoping for, nor much in the way of direct control. If you're looking to really put on a show, you can do it with the Govee Curtain Lights Pro.
The Govee Curtain Lights Pro is the most advanced curtain lighting solution the brand has produced to date, allowing you to create incredible backdrops and light shows right on your window curtains with unprecedented clarity and control. Utilizing a densely-packed series of 960 RGBIC LED beads, plus a next-generation image processing chip with refresh rates of up to 30Hz, you can instantly generate vibrant, multifaceted images, as well as smooth animations.
The Govee Curtain Lights Pro comes preloaded with over 250 dynamic lighting effects for any and every occasion, whether it's soft, quiet ambients or impressive pattern displays. All of this can be controlled from the Govee Home app and compatible smart home systems like Alexa and Google Home. You can even network up to three Govee Curtain Lights Pro devices together to create a truly professional-grade light show.
Whether you're a content creator on the hunt for a perfect backdrop or an aspiring artist looking to blow up your latest creation, the Govee Curtain Lights Pro will give you the ultimate canvas to do it. You can learn more about it on Govee's website.