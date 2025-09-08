IFA 2025 Day Four Recap: Things Are Getting A Little Weird
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
After 4+ days of walking the floor at IFA 2025 for SlashGear, it's safe to say our step counts are off the charts. However, our glutes working overtime has definitely been worth it, because every day we're seeing something innovative, exciting, and unexpected. Perhaps the best part of IFA is the versatility of the exposition. Yes, it's focused on consumer tech and advanced home appliances, but there is a wide range of products and services that fall under that umbrella.
We've already seen state-of-the-art smartphones, headphones, and smart lights, but you can also find other, very different tech in the halls of Messe Berlin, IFA's massive home. That includes next-generation e-readers, AI-enabled smart home hubs, fitness and wellness tech, and luxury grooming gear.
Some of the latest tech on display at IFA is downright weird, but being weird doesn't make something less innovative — if anything, the opposite is true. Here's a closer look at some of the most interesting things SlashGear has seen on our fourth day of IFA 2025 from beautiful Berlin, Germany.
George Jetson might have better luck with the Urevo Pet Treadmill
The future-set classic cartoon "The Jetsons" promised us a lot of things we still don't have in the 21st century, like flying cars, anti-gravity belts, or robot maids. However, the pet treadmill seen in the show's iconic credits has become a reality with the Urevo Pet Treadmill, an exercise machine that can be used by your dogs, or even — according to the company — cats, rabbits, and ferrets.
Technically, Urevo doesn't sell a treadmill. Instead, it has hardware and software that can be used with its smart treadmill products that, ostensibly, are for people to use. You can attach the brand's Pet Treadmill Handrail, which includes side guards and a reinforced base for increased stability. With the comprehensive Urevo fitness app, you can pair the pet treadmill with a smart pet manager and data hub, as well as AI-powered analysis to get a better sense of your pet's health and how you can maintain or improve it. Together, it's one of the coolest pieces of tech for your pets.
Urevo says one particularly useful model to use with its Pet Treadmill Handrail is its Spacewalk Series, which, along with the handrail, was on display at IFA. Urevo Spacewalk treadmills are especially thin, quiet, and compact, so that you're more likely to use them in your home or office. Urevo has other interesting tech at this year's IFA besides its human and pet treadmills, including Leg Recovery Boots that use AI to provide pinpoint-precise massaging to specific muscle groups based on your needs. Urevo had a lot to show in Berlin, but next year it'll keep the trend going with Pet Recovery Boots for when our furry loved ones break a paw.
We came face-to-face with the Laifen T1 Pro Electric Shaver
Laifen isn't reinventing the wheel with its T1 Pro Electric Shaver, which it debuted at IFA 2025 —it's not even reinventing the electric razor. What it is doing, however, is offering a product that will definitely appeal to a certain demographic that doesn't mind spending money on premium personal care products that exude modernity and luxury. That is to say, Laifen's T1 Pro is basically the iPhone of electric razors.
Laifen's booth at IFA was one of the more eye-catching ones, as it emphasizes style as much as it does the underlying tech underneath. Alongside Laifen's electric shavers were several compact blow dryers that looked straight out of "Star Trek." Built out of aerospace-grade aluminum, the T1 Pro comes in three sleek colors and has a 15-degree angle from its handle to its single blade. The handle is just 12 mm thick, and the shaver weighs only 93 grams, with the device rated IPX7, so you can use it dry or in the shower. It can run for two hours before you need to recharge it via USB-C, and if you catch yourself with a dead battery before a meeting, that shouldn't be a problem, as it has a 1-minute quick charge.
Laifen designed the shaver with vibration dampening and a shock absorber, as well as a proprietary high-speed L1 motor that can deliver 12,000 cuts per minute with angled stainless steel blades, allowing for a clean and precise shave. The brand also makes a T1 Pro Stubble Edition for those of us who like to shave often and keep beard growth to a minimum, as well as the P3 Pro palm-grip razor that provides a close shave for people with thick beards.
code27 AI Companions are cheering you on
The SyBran Code27 team showed up to Berlin in full anime cosplay, but they take their product very seriously. That product is the Character Livehouse Customizable 3D AI Companion Hub. Essentially, it's like those ChatGPT LLMs you may have heard about people dating, except you can customize your own male or female avatar that can see you and talk back to you.
The 3D Companion Hub kind of looks like an old-school Alexa, a thick cylinder with a 10.1-inch holographic display. The hologram appears to be floating inside the tube, making limited movements and looking at you when it talks to you. The avatar's look, voice, and background are customizable, and it can speak multiple languages. You can talk to it and it will respond in real-time to whatever you say, just as an LLM can. Your digital companion can even see you thanks to an integrated camera — while we were filming our interaction for this article, our companion told us to put the camera down so she could see our beautiful eyes.
This ability also allows the AI companion to cheer you on while you're gaming, motivate you while you're working out, and help you work with quick info searches like a regular LLM can. It will also gently wake you up in the morning, provide you with reminders and scheduled events throughout the day, and yes, calmly whisper in your ear as you fall asleep at night. It can also play music and control smart home devices. Now, you may be thinking that no one would ever want such an out-there product when there are plenty of humans out in the world that you can form bonds with. However, Kickstarter would disagree, as nearly 3,500 backers pledged over $1,839,000 to the Code27 campaign.
Adding AI smarts to your cameras
One of our Best of IFA 2025 award winners had some similar functionality, but it edged out this device for the award due to its extra features. This AI hub from Switchbot can do some of the same things, so we wanted to give it a sort of honorable mention. The AI Hub from Switchbot can track what's happening on your cameras in real time, and those can turn into triggers for events. Some scenarios Switch bot mentioned included coming home, and the AI hub can turn on your lights for you. Then things got interesting.
Another scenario that Switchbot talked about was recognizing your pets and, more importantly, recognizing when they get out of the house. In a circumstance like that, it could trigger an email to let you know Fido is out running free, so you can act upon it. We also asked if the AI hub could handle facial recognition and trigger different actions for different people, and the answer was yes.
That being said, we weren't able to see any demos of those things actually happening, which was a bit of a letdown. Of course, no one could bring their dog to the show, and it would be difficult to show facial recognition among a sea of faces flooding the Switchbot booth, so all of this is theoretical at the moment. Still, it's a device that we'll be keeping our eye on, and you should too.
An ereader that does more
About a year or so ago, the Boox Palma came out and caused a lot of stir in the tech community. We missed out on that device, which is why the DuRoBo Krono caught our eye. IT's a phone-sized E Ink tablet that's designed for reading and, of course, AI because it's 2025, and AI is going to AI.
The device runs on Android 13, which is a tad on the outdated side, but it also has full Google Play Store functionality, so you can download any app you want onto it. DuRoBo is focusing more on its own contributions to the software, like Spark and Libby AI, which, by the way, when asked who the President of the United States was, answered incorrectly with neither of the candidates from the last election, and of course, AI is going to AI.
But I love the idea of this kind of device that's meant to give you access to apps and services you're used to, but in a less doom-scrolly kind of way. I can check my email, read a book, and maybe take in some news without having to watch pretty pictures moving around the screen. I'm here for it.
Boya microphone
Boya has an interesting offering — another product geared toward creators — called the Boya Magic, and we're just going to say it here once — they missed the opportunity to call it the Magic Mic. Shame. Anyway, this is a pair of microphones for speaking on camera, but there's an interesting twist. The two lavalier microphones come in a charging case that also doubles as a handheld microphone if you need one.
The microphone cylinder opens up and two microphones are nestled within, complete with magnetic holders. One of the mics is positioned at the end of the cylinder, and the other is back a bit. If you remove only the one that is set back, the other can live as a handheld mic, which is a nice setup. If you're interviewing someone, you can hold one mic out to them while the other is clipped to your shirt.
The set comes with the charging case, two microphones, a receiver, and windscreens for both the handheld mic and both of the lav mics. It's a very compelling package for just over $100. The really good news is that IFA 2025 has been very good for creators.