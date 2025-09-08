IFA 2025 Day Four Recap: Things Are Getting A Little Weird

The SyBran Code27 team showed up to Berlin in full anime cosplay, but they take their product very seriously. That product is the Character Livehouse Customizable 3D AI Companion Hub. Essentially, it's like those ChatGPT LLMs you may have heard about people dating, except you can customize your own male or female avatar that can see you and talk back to you.

The 3D Companion Hub kind of looks like an old-school Alexa, a thick cylinder with a 10.1-inch holographic display. The hologram appears to be floating inside the tube, making limited movements and looking at you when it talks to you. The avatar's look, voice, and background are customizable, and it can speak multiple languages. You can talk to it and it will respond in real-time to whatever you say, just as an LLM can. Your digital companion can even see you thanks to an integrated camera — while we were filming our interaction for this article, our companion told us to put the camera down so she could see our beautiful eyes.

This ability also allows the AI companion to cheer you on while you're gaming, motivate you while you're working out, and help you work with quick info searches like a regular LLM can. It will also gently wake you up in the morning, provide you with reminders and scheduled events throughout the day, and yes, calmly whisper in your ear as you fall asleep at night. It can also play music and control smart home devices. Now, you may be thinking that no one would ever want such an out-there product when there are plenty of humans out in the world that you can form bonds with. However, Kickstarter would disagree, as nearly 3,500 backers pledged over $1,839,000 to the Code27 campaign.