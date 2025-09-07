Global Connect At IFA 2025 Brought Some Of The Most Innovative Brands Into One Room

One of the neatest products on display was from a company called Gravity. While the company had a few interesting magnetic devices to show off, the one that you'll be able to buy soon is called Universe Time. This is definitely a conversation starter. The clock is a ball, with a slice cut off of it diagonally. Hovering above the surface of the clock is a small spinning ball that represents planetary movement and also serves as the second hand on the clock. You can tap on the face of the clock to light up an LED display of the time, but when not activated, the clock serves as a nice centerpiece.

Other brands at the showcase included the aforementioned Rokid Smart Glasses. These are smart glasses with a heads-up display that can do real-time translation, capture photos, and access AI with a command. There was also xLean, which had a neat idea of attaching a handle to a robot vacuum to turn it into a stick vacuum on demand — part of the "why not both?" philosophy that we love here at SlashGear.

Finally, Lymow had a robot lawnmower on display with straight blades instead of the traditional razor blades of most other robot lawn mowers. This gives the Lymow mower the ability to handle longer grass, and the treads on the machine give it the ability to tackle tough obstacles in your backyard.