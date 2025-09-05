Phone, Wallet, Keys ... Flashlight? — Olight's ArkPro Everyday Carry Light Is Indispensable
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Long gone are the days where flashlights are arm length, requiring massive C or D batteries to produce a light that isn't even all that strong. Maybe you've upgraded to a rechargeable LED light in the past few years, but by now you've likely realized that, while lighter and more convenient than old-school flashlights, most leave a lot to be desired when it comes to power, battery life, and brightness. Fortunately, the portable lighting manufacturer Olight has perfected the science (and art) of a rechargeable device that offers everything you need in a flashlight — and more.
The ArkPro series by Olight has earned a SlashGear Innovation Award for reimagining what a handheld flashlight can be, while also incorporating a sleek and ultramodern design that's as stylish as it is functional. It's no surprise the latest and greatest flashlight on the market comes from Olight, because the brand has been at the cutting-edge of illumination technology for nearly two decades.
SlashGear's coveted Innovation Award is just one of hundreds of honors and certifications earned by Olight, which has over 20 million users across over 100 countries and regions. Olight's commitment to advancing lighting technology and bridging science with creativity explains why the brand has become so popular and respected in the industry. Its groundbreaking innovations and inspired aesthetics are represented perfectly in its ArkPro series, which includes the ArkPro, ArkPro Lite, and ArkPro Ultra.
This range of EDC flashlights allows everyone — whether it's for casual, professional, tactical, or outdoor use — to choose the device that best suits their needs without compromising quality or visual elegance. The iconic flat design, refined craftsmanship, and multi-light versatility found in Olight's ArkPro series establishes the portable flashlight as an everyday carry item that's as indispensable as your wallet, phone, and keys.
The ArkPro offers four kinds of lights in one compact, powerful device
You'll never want to leave your house without the ArkPro again after seeing everything it can do — and just how well it can do it. The 4-in-1 everyday carry flashlight offers a pure flood light, spotlight, UV light, and green laser in a single palm-sized device, allowing you to carry multiple tools at once while barely taking up any space. With these features, the ArkPro is just as vital inside the home or workplace as it is while on-the-go or trekking outdoors. Its compact size also makes it an original, thoughtful, and ideal gift or collector's item for the loved ones in your life.
A precisely-calibrated rotary selector allows you to seamlessly switch between modes. The integrated pure flood light is designed to illuminate large areas without halo, glare, or beam hotspots paradoxically making it harder to see in the dark. The ArkPro's spotlight delivers a focused and powerful beam that allows you to see both farther and clearer, while its UV light is useful for all kinds of applications thanks to its ability to reveal stains, leaks, and glowing effects.
The UV Light comes with both low and high power modes and sports a built-in filter that generates a purer fluorescent effect by removing unnecessary wavelengths of light. The 4-in-1 ArkPro actually offers 7 different configurations, as the green laser can be used by itself or paired with any of the other three light modes. With both low and high settings, Its bright, precise green dot is perfect for pointing or highlighting and you'll find yourself using it in the office as much as in the workshop, outdoors, or practically anywhere else. Together, the multiple functions of the ArkPro make the EDC light indispensable for detection, pointing, positioning, and emergency uses.
Powered by a lightweight 2,000 mAh battery, you'll be able to run the ArkPro at 1 lumen for up to 14 days. Both methods for recharging the light are incredibly easy — either use its USB-C port or Olight's proprietary MCC magnetic charging. The latter's wireless charging feature offers next-level convenience and revolutionizes everyday carry lights across the entire industry.
The ArkPro Ultra takes flashlight engineering to the extreme
The ArkPro Ultra kicks things up a few notches; it's an everyday carry light that's crafted for more extreme applications, whether it's in the remote wilderness or a rugged job site. As Olight's first self-developed LED, the ArkPro Ultra is purposefully engineered for maximum efficiency, clarity, and power. It offers the same 4-in-1 functionality as the base ArkPro model, including a flood light, spotlight, UV light, and green laser.
However, its brightness and exterior durability are seriously upgraded. The ArkPro Ultra is built with an OAL aerospace-grade alloy that's nearly twice as hard as the 601 aluminum used in many industrial and automotive components. Tougher than titanium, the EDC light is highly drop-resistant and scratch-resistance and ready to be operated in even the harshest conditions. This durability doesn't come at the expense of aesthetics, either, as the ArkPro Ultra doesn't lose the flat-bodied style that screams prestige as much as it does practicality. Like the standard ArkPro, the ArkPro Ultra offers convenient dual-charging, including both USB-C and MCC magnetic charging.
The ArkPro features a sophisticated design that allows the tool to double as a sleek and stylish accessory
The ArkPro is as gorgeous as it is useful, boasting an industry-first dual-tone finish featuring silver graphite inspired by a snowy, dusk sky. Olight fashioned the look of the ArkPro with as much care and attention as it crafted the advanced components within. The innovative rectangular design of the ArkPro series includes a minimalist, unibody frame with a central ridge providing depth and structure. The result is a bold, sophisticated look that reinvents the EDC light not just as a utilitarian tool but as an extension of your own personal style — something that you'll be showing off even in the broad daylight.
Despite being more durable and powerful, the ArkPro Ultra doesn't sacrifice the stylish look Olight has crafted. Engraved into its aerospace-grade casing is a micro-perforated indicator light boasting a unique, subtly enchanting wheat pattern that's only visible when lit.
Another groundbreaking feature that's earned Olight a SlashGear Innovation Award is the Arkbeat — a breathing light integrated directly into the device. The Arkbeat is a glowing symbol that briefly pulses when you activate the light. It slowly changes colors over the lifetime of the ArkPro, symbolizing an evolving connection between you and the EDC light that's become an indispensable instrument in your daily life.
See for yourself why the Olight ArkPro has earned a SlashGear Innovation Award
Between its compact size, versatile functionality, and striking design, the Olight ArkPro series is an everyday carry device that you'll find just as essential as your phone, wallet, and keys — taking it with you anywhere and everywhere, each time you walk out the door. It's just as indispensable for professional, tactical, and outdoor use as it is for casual tasks inside your home, making it a perfect gift for loved ones, or for yourself.
You'll be surprised to discover how many applications its flood light, spotlight, UV light, and green laser modes can be used for and you'll wonder how you ever got by without an ArkPro on hand. The fact that Olight is able to combine all these features — along with others such as wireless charging, durable casing, and the breathing Arkbeat — into a pocket-size, sophisticated accessory makes it easy to see how the ArkPro series has earned SlashGear's prestigious Innovation Award. Find out for yourself just what a game-changer Olight's everyday carry light is by picking up an ArkPro today.