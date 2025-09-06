IFA Day Two Round-Up: Storage Solutions And Roller Boys!
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Time flies and believe it or not IFA 2025 is already on its second day. It's been noticeably busier here, too, given that everyone off from work this Saturday has more time to walk the many giant halls of the Messe Berlin exhibition grounds and see the hundreds of tech booths on display.
Some displays showcase shiny products on pretty pedestals, while others allow you to try out video games or immersive VR headsets. Some even have full-size robots sorting laundry or walking out into the crowd waving and shaking hands. There's even a corner of IFA where you can drive around on rideable suitcases. These scooter/luggage hybrids were just one of the many, many, MANY new consumer tech products the SlashGear team checked out today on Day Two.
That's in addition to all the cool stuff we saw on IFA's opening day (and had early previews of earlier this week). Even after walking the trade show floor for several hours each of these days, there are still plenty more we haven't had a chance to visit yet — so make sure you check in tomorrow, as well. Here's a quick recap of some of the more notable things we've seen, including a more detailed look at those electric suitcases.
Powering us through IFA 2025
When it comes to universal travel adapters, Epicka is one of the most trusted and popular brands in the business, recommended by many publications and social media influencers. The adapters, which allow you to use power outlets in much of the world, no matter what their design or standard, are lightweight and relatively affordable. Epicka makes multiple different models, including an ultraslim TA-104 Air that is especially travel-friendly.
Considering IFA is in Berlin, SlashGear's American writers need to use adapters if they want to get any work done. In fact, one of the most important pieces of gear we're using at IFA is a handy universal adapter packed with outlets and surge protection. However, it's pretty bulky and heavy and not ideal for lugging around the trade show floor all day. Plus, taking it with us to the Messe Berlin venue would mean having to unplug everything at our hotel, preventing us from recharging our power banks and other gear.
That's why the Epicka Pulse 45W Universal Travel Adapter has come in clutch for us — we didn't just get a look at it at IFA, but are using it right now to write and publish the very sentence you're currently reading. The compact, cube-shaped gadget is incredibly light and offers two USB-C and two USB-A ports with 45W charging. The universal adapter has an incredibly user-friendly design, too, with all of the different ports for three distinct standards combined into one, allowing you to plug in devices from the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia, the U.K., and Australia. Three sliders on the side allow you to easily extend the male end of any of these standards as well, so you convert power from any combination of these regions.
The Minix Flender composts and cleans up your trash
The Minix Flender isn't the only electric composter you'll see at IFA, but it might be the most impressive. In addition to functionality, Korean-company Minix leans heavy into sleek design so that its gadgets blend perfectly into modern kitchen aesthetics. It also focuses on making its products — which also include mini-laundry dryers — compact, so there's actually room to use them. Space is especially important for electric composters, because if you're using one then there is a decent chance you don't have an outdoor yard to naturally compost your organic food waste.
The Minix Flender uses heat and a slow-grinding method to dehydrate food waste and turn it into a very condensed compost-like material. This material isn't exactly compost because it still needs time to break down into nitrogen-rich soil that makes for a great, environmentally friendly fertilizer. So the composter speeds up the initial process which breaks down the material, but it will need further time to develop into something you would put in your garden.
Alternatively, you can use it as fish food or other applications, and at the very least it makes your kitchen trash significantly lighter. The Flender booth at IFA showed liters of food waste and the resulting compost, which is smaller than a handful. Amazingly, it fully transforms this waste in just five hours, reducing it by up to 90% in mass. You can discard meat and fish, which you definitely don't want to do in your yard unless you want animals tearing it apart. It makes your kitchen smell nicer too, since food isn't rotting in your trash can until you take it outside. The Flender doesn't work just lightning-fast but also does so very quietly and without massive power consumption, making it a great appliance for even smaller apartments.
Why carry your luggage when you can drive it?
The Langfang feng fu Technology booth at IFA is one of the most fun to visit, because they allow anyone to ride around the trade show hall on one of its electric suitcases. The innovative product is essentially a typical travel suitcase (21.96 x 14.96 x 9.06 inches) but is also an electric scooter, allowing you to sit on top of it and use its handle to steer, accelerate, brake, and reverse. You might be a little uncomfortable squatting on the low-profile vehicle, but you might be willing to put up with it if it means not only getting around the airport faster but doing so without having to carry your luggage.
This is the second-generation model of the electric suitcase — one improvement is better battery life. Langfang feng fu Technology says it's measured the range of its second-gen suitcase to be 10-14 kilometers, though that may be less if the combined weight of your body and your luggage is closer to the maximum 286-pound load capacity. It takes two to three hours to fully charge, so you could feasibly get its power back to 100% if you get to your gate early enough, allowing you to ride atop it in both your departure and arrival gates.
The electric suitcase can travel up to 6.2 mph, allowing you to whizz through the airport. It includes a TSA-approved combination lock for security that won't get flagged by, well, security. It comes in three colors — black, grey, or pink. You could feasibly get one for each member of your family and ride around the airport like a tourist biker gang.
A movie theater on wheels
Anker has its fingers in a lot of pies, ranging from charging accessories (Anker/Solix), Smart home (Eufy), and sound and entertainment (Soundcore Nebula) and the latter has a really interesting option. Before I go on, I should mention that this product is not for me, because I lack the space to properly utilize it.
Soundcore Nebula has a portable-ish home theater system, the Nebula Pro X1, with a 4K triple laser projector, 3,500 ANSI Lumens of brightness and four satellite speakers that you can remove and place around your room, plus dual eight-inch speakers in the case. It's portable, in that it has wheels and a retractable handle, but it's also pretty big. This is not an item you toss into the truck to go camping, but you could roll it out for a movie night if you wanted to. There are even two removable microphones in the top for karaoke night.
What's great about this is it's all a single self-contained unit that has everything you need. Instead of trying to build a great system, it's all right there for you, and it's easy to roll away when you're done with it. I just wouldn't want to lift it in and out of a truck very often.
A starter kit for the would-be creator
Belkin has been moving into some interesting spaces of late, many of them centered around creators. Its latest offering is a creator pack which includes two wireless microphones, a receiver, and a tripod with a MagSafe mount on it. Put together, this is a really interesting starter kit for creators, especially considering the price point of $149.99. It was initially announced at CES 2025, but it will be shipping soon.
Considering how inexpensive it is, there are some obvious compromises to the creator pack. To start, saying the tripod is "chinsey" would be complementary. It's light, but not terribly sturdy, so be careful with it and anything you mount to it.
The microphones are typical lavalier mics with magnets that attach to your shirt. There are also clips you can use, but those were magnetically attached to the outside of the carrying case, so I can't imagine they'll stay there securely. Also, the microphones didn't have any kind of gain control, so if you're interviewing someone who is very loud, or soft spoken, your audio may not be ideal. But this is a nice starter kit at a low cost which will pair nicely with your iPhone, Pixel 10 Pro, or other Android phone with a MagSafe case, and instantly up your audio game. It will be available early next year.
Walking the Planck
It seems like there's never enough storage on your phone these days. With the iPhone, in particular, and its focus on filmmaking — no pun intended — storage is quick to disappear. Shiftcam has been making a name for itself in the category of iPhone photography with accessories like its camera grip and MagSafe tripod accessories. At IFA, it launched a new project, the Planck, which is a USB-C storage module with capacity of 1TB or 2TB.
The thing is, it's tiny and it weighs around 10 grams. When you plug it into the phone, it doesn't sit flush with the phone, which is okay, because when I plug it into my iPhone with my OhSnap case on it, it sits perfectly flush. Unfortunately, there's no way to do it otherwise and since many people have cases on their phones, ShiftCam made the right call here.
The dongle also comes with an absolutely adorable silicon carrying case which protects the USB-C port, which is an added bonus. The Planck will launch next year at $125/$199 for 1/2TB versions.