IFA Day Two Round-Up: Storage Solutions And Roller Boys!

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Time flies and believe it or not IFA 2025 is already on its second day. It's been noticeably busier here, too, given that everyone off from work this Saturday has more time to walk the many giant halls of the Messe Berlin exhibition grounds and see the hundreds of tech booths on display.

Some displays showcase shiny products on pretty pedestals, while others allow you to try out video games or immersive VR headsets. Some even have full-size robots sorting laundry or walking out into the crowd waving and shaking hands. There's even a corner of IFA where you can drive around on rideable suitcases. These scooter/luggage hybrids were just one of the many, many, MANY new consumer tech products the SlashGear team checked out today on Day Two.

That's in addition to all the cool stuff we saw on IFA's opening day (and had early previews of earlier this week). Even after walking the trade show floor for several hours each of these days, there are still plenty more we haven't had a chance to visit yet — so make sure you check in tomorrow, as well. Here's a quick recap of some of the more notable things we've seen, including a more detailed look at those electric suitcases.