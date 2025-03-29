How Is A TSA-Approved Lock Different From A Regular One?

The major advantage of TSA-approved locks is that TSA officers can access baggage at their discretion without compromising the locking mechanism. This can be incredibly convenient for travelers flying within the US or internationally from US airports, as there may be circumstances when the TSA can unlock your luggage. However, the standard isn't applicable to all countries. For instance, Canada has its own locks approved by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), but it can also access TSA-approved locks. Other countries that can access TSA locks include EU countries, the UK, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and many others. If you're unsure, then it's always good practice to check with the relevant local bodies before purchasing TSA-approved locks like the Master Lock Combination Luggage lock.

Advertisement

However, there is also a potential downside to TSA-approved locks. Specifically, there are security concerns surrounding these locks. The most troubling of these was the publication of photos of the complete set of master keys in the US press. Using these photos, Which Magazine in the UK was able to 3D-print these keys and then get stainless-steel copies made. While the incident dates from 2014, it does demonstrate how such systems can be compromised. It's also worth noting that the Which Magazine copies were made four years after the master key patterns were leaked, and the manufactured copies still worked.