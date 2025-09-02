SlashGear At IFA 2025: What We're Bringing To Cover One Of The Biggest Tech Shows In The World

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

IFA is back, and so is SlashGear, checking out the very best tech that the EU has to offer. Never fear; much of this tech will be making its way to the states, but before it can, we need to go check it out. So that's what we'll be doing all week — bringing you the very best tech we can find on the show floor (and beyond)!

But in order to do that, we need to document it, and that requires our own tech that we brought with us. As is becoming common with us here at SlashGear, the gear we are using to cover the technology on the show floor is ever evolving. After all, we regularly test out the latest in technology, so it makes sense that when we find something that does a better job, we're going to use it.

Our mission is to find the best that IFA has to offer, and we're going to use the best tech we have at our disposal to do just that. Here's what's in our bags.